CITN, EggHeads set to host Rivers State First Secondary Schools Tax Quiz Competition

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN, in collaboration with a leading human resources and business consultants, EggHeads Management Consultants, is set to host the first Rivers State All Secondary Schools Quiz Competition, under its ‘Catch Them Young’ initiative.

The ‘Catch Them Young’ initiative through the Rivers State All Secondary Schools Quiz Competition will groom a new generation of Nigerians to see tax payment as both duty and the norm, thereby entrenching tax payment culture amongst the citizens.

The Tax Quiz Competition, which holds January 23 at the EggHeads International School, off Origwe Road, Eligmbu, Port Harcourt was launched to widen the tax net for governments at various levels to improve their revenues and hasten development.

The first stage of the competition which is a Computer Based Test (CBT) kicks off January 7, while the second stage, which is also is a CBT, will hold on January 10 to pick the best nine finalists that will proceed to the final.

The winning schools and students who would be rewarded with prizes and trophies will reign as tax champions, while helping to drive home the initiative.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of CITN, Mrs. Adefisayo Awogbade says the programme is commendable, considering that one of the major drawbacks of tax collection in Nigeria remains enlightenment.

“People need to know that government needs our taxes to carry out the development plans in education, infrastructure and health amongst others sectors. The new generation of Nigerians, who are the young ones in primary, secondary and tertiary schools need to imbibe this culture, which is why we want to catch them young. We intend to replicate this in other states and even go national in the coming years”, she says.

Managing Partner of EggHeads Management Consultants, Prof Ezekiel Williams, whose company is sponsoring the Rivers State All Secondary Schools Tax Quiz Competition, believes the initiative has the potential of engendering tax knowledge amongst secondary school students as a way of possibly developing a curriculum in that line. According to him, the sponsorship is part of Eggheads Management Consultants’ way of giving back towards the developments of social infrastructure in Rivers State and the country