Ex BENUE MILAD’s DEATH: Ortorm Declares Tuesday Work Free Day

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

Govenor Samuel Ortom of Benue State  has declared  Tuesday the 12th   of January 2021  as a work free   day in the state in respect of  Col. Aminu Isa Kontagora who served the state as Military Administrator between 1996 to 1998.


The governor equally directed that all flags in the state be flown at half mast in honour of the deceased whom he noted did a lot for the state.


Ortom in a chat with a select group nof journalist  Monday informed that the   former military administrator   passed away on Sunday, 10th January 2021 at the age of 65. 


 Ortom  described the death of Colonel Kontagora as a great loss to Nigeria and Benue State in particular, stressing that his footprints in the state have remained indelible.


He described Benue as  a second home of the deceased, having remained in touch with the state during happy and trying moments. 


He sympathized with the government and people of Niger State over the death of their illustrious son and prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest.


Also  a former Governor of the state and Senator representing Benue North East Senatorial District, Dr. Gabriel Suswam has commiserated with the Kontagora family.


Suswam said  the honour done the deceased by Governor Ortom was well deserved as according to him,  Colonel Kontagora had lived legacies that would always be remembered.


The AUTHORITY gathered that Colonel Kontagora who was  born in  1956 was Military Administrator of Benue State, Nigeria from August 1996 to August 1998.

