I have no animosity against Gov. Udom – Barrister Ekpeyong

An Abuja based human rights lawyer, Leo Ekpenyong,has said he has no hand in any libellous and defamatory publications against Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel, stressing that contrary to that, he holds the governor in high esteem.

Ekpenyong instead slammed those he accused of carrying out what he described as orchestrated campaigns of vicious calumny against his person in an attemptto instigate the state government against him.

HEAR HIM:

MY TRADUCERS ARE FRUSTRATED, FAILED SENATORIAL CANDIDATES: THEY HAVE MURDERED SLEEP, THEY WILL SLEEP NO MORE.

Having read for some days now, in some sections of the media, the barrage of yellow journalism as well as orchestrated campaigns of vicious calumny against my person, apparently because of my resolve not to be a part and parcel of their devilish, hypocritical, devious, satanic, pretentious and selfish agendas, with the intention of instigating Akwa Ibom State government against me,I will not join issues with them.

For the records, I have no personal animosity against Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State. Secondly, I have no hand in any libellous and defamatory publications against Governor Udom Emmanuel because he hasn’t offended me in any way whatsoever.

As a matter of fact, I hold him in high esteem and may I use this opportunity to commend him for rejigging his cabinet recently with the appointment amongst others of a thoroughbred professional Iman son and learned Silk of repute, barrister Udom(SAN) and by extension adding value and bringing on board a square peg in a square hole. Congratulations, your excellency!

My TRADUCERS and blackmailer-in-chief, whose stock in trade is known all over the Country, especially for their garrulity and loquacity,should bury his head in shame and prepare their defence to their heinous crimes and unholy alliances and pollution of the judicial sector as recently highlighted by anti-graft agencies in Nigeria.

The smear campaign against me is targeted at hoodwinking unsuspecting members of the public by portraying me in bad light as well as hounding me from exposing their hypocrisy and criminal behavioural patterns.My greatest sin against the blackmailer-in-chief and thin god is my refusal to join the train of vilifiers of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Simple ethics have shown that, actions are activated by cause.I have had no cause to attack a harmless man, especially if he has neither provoked nor offended me. I have rather advised him to personally join issues with the Governor if he truly has any cogent reasons to so do, instead of hiding behind veiled, surrogate writers.

But I am undaunted and refuse to be intimidated by their known machinations,for the good Lord is with me, therefore I will not fret.

At this juncture,I urge men and women of goodwill to ignore their blatant falsehood,for only the guilty are afraid.Indeed, the last has not been heard.

In due course, we shall expose their lies and shown the world their true nature. They do not mean well for our dear state and we shall continue to resist them.

Let me state for the record that I am only committed to the progress of our good state and I will not be blackmailed into giving up my principles. I’ll continue to advocate good governance and expose evil.