24.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Ex BENUE MILAD’s DEATH: Ortorm Declares Tuesday Work…

Fire outbreaks: Minister wants Kugbo furniture market reorganized

18 year old girl dies in Yobe Presidential…

Nigeria-China Relations @50: Strengthening Nigeria, China ties

KEDCO Laments N17.5 Billion Uncollected Bills In 2020

Inferno Kills Three, Razes Building In Kano

CAC mulls amnesty for companies on filing of…

Ganduje Mourns Former Kano MILAD, Kontagora

TRCN debunks report on alleged diversion of fund

End of an era: Fagbohun bows out, as…

News

I have no animosity against Gov. Udom – Barrister Ekpeyong

An Abuja based human rights lawyer, Leo Ekpenyong,has said he has no hand in any libellous and defamatory publications against Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel, stressing that contrary to that, he holds the governor in high esteem.

Ekpenyong instead slammed those he accused of carrying out what he described as orchestrated campaigns of vicious calumny against his person in an attemptto instigate the state government against him.

HEAR HIM:

MY TRADUCERS ARE FRUSTRATED, FAILED SENATORIAL CANDIDATES: THEY HAVE MURDERED SLEEP, THEY WILL SLEEP NO MORE.

Having read for some days now, in some sections of the media, the barrage of yellow journalism as well as orchestrated campaigns of vicious calumny against my person, apparently because of my resolve not to be a part and parcel of their devilish, hypocritical, devious, satanic, pretentious and selfish agendas, with the intention of instigating Akwa Ibom State government against me,I will not join issues with them.

For the records, I have no personal animosity against Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State. Secondly, I have no hand in any libellous and defamatory publications against Governor Udom Emmanuel because he hasn’t offended me in any way whatsoever.

As a matter of fact, I hold him in high esteem and may I use this opportunity to commend him for rejigging his cabinet recently with the appointment amongst others of a thoroughbred professional Iman son and learned Silk of repute, barrister Udom(SAN) and by extension adding value and bringing on board a square peg in a square hole. Congratulations, your excellency!

My TRADUCERS and blackmailer-in-chief, whose stock in trade is known all over the Country, especially for their garrulity and loquacity,should bury his head in shame and prepare their defence to their heinous crimes and unholy alliances and pollution of the judicial sector as recently highlighted by anti-graft agencies in Nigeria.

The smear campaign against me is targeted at hoodwinking unsuspecting members of the public by portraying me in bad light as well as hounding me from exposing their hypocrisy and criminal behavioural patterns.My greatest sin against the blackmailer-in-chief and thin god is my refusal to join the train of vilifiers of Governor Udom Emmanuel. 

Simple ethics have shown that, actions are activated by cause.I have had no cause to attack a harmless man, especially if he has neither  provoked nor offended me. I have rather advised him to personally join issues with the Governor if he truly has any cogent reasons to so do, instead of  hiding behind veiled, surrogate writers. 

But I am undaunted and refuse to be intimidated by their known machinations,for the good Lord is with me, therefore I will not fret.

At this juncture,I urge men and women of goodwill to ignore their blatant falsehood,for only the guilty are afraid.Indeed, the last has not been heard.

In due course, we shall expose their lies and shown the world their true nature. They do not mean well for our dear state and we shall continue to resist them.

Let me state for the record that I am only committed to the progress of our good state and I will not be blackmailed into giving up my principles. I’ll continue to advocate good governance and expose evil.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

U.S condemns insecurity, asks Buhari to take action over killings in northern Nigeria

Editor

Ohanaeze congratulates Prof. egbu on his appointment

Editor

Atiku felicitates with new Emir of Zazzau, urges him to build on legacy of predecessor

Editor

APC Crisis: Buhari backs Giadom

Editor

Traditional ruler makes case for culture promotion

Editor

Military kills 75 terrorists, rescues 35 in the North-East

Editor

COVID 19: Gov. Finitri Signs Restriction Order

Editor

Badeh’s murder: Six NAF personnel convicted for dereliction of duty

Editor

Journalism key to stable democracy and good governance-Pantami

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Training: NSCDC to partner with Hunters Group of Nigeria

Editor

*Armed Forces Bill: Another plot to truncate the country’s democracy, peace – NDF*

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More