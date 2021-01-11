24.4 C
Insecurity: Austin Okai accuses Yahaya Bello of abandoning governance for his presidential ambition

. .. Says insecurity have taken over land

Comrade Usman Okai Austin has once again raised an alarm over the increased wave of insecurity in the State, accusing the State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello of abandoning the State in the name of his presidential ambition.

Okai, which described the Assassination of a Saudi base oil explorer Mr Ogacheko Atanu, in his own compound at Idah, Kogi state as a major danger signal, said it was getting to a level where residents of the State will not even be safe in their bedrooms.

According to a statement on Monday, “it is sad and shameful that while Atanu was killed right in his compound on Saturday, Govenor Yahaya Bello was nowhere near the State, was seen in Chief of Naval Staff office in Abuja praising Navy for improved security in IDAH which once again has confirmed the fact that the govenor is disconnected from reality on ground and not in touch with happening.

“It should be recalled that even on December 25, 2020, when Christmas was being celebrated, the kidnappers operated unhindered in Kogi,raking millions from their victims.

“It is also more worrisome that all these are happening under a governor who claimed to be ready for President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and i begin to wonder what manner of president will Bello be where his own people are kidnapped left, right and center in the state he is governing.

“It is either Governor Bello is grossly incompetent or he is simply looking the other way while Kogites are being assassinated, kidnapped by bandits so that those he believed can make him either President or Vice President in 2023 can adjudge him as being politically correct.”

Austin Okai pointed out that rather than jumping from one place to the other, strrugling to be the Presidential or Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023, Governor Bello should face governance in Kogi and make the State safe for residents and visitors.

Okai said a serious government would have taken decisive steps when Mr Adejoh Akowe was killed

Okai said; “Now, assassins, kidnappers have been further emboldened by Governor Fayemi’s tacit approval of their criminal activities with his non-challant attitude and they have moved their kidnapping business into every part of the. This to us is a danger signal and a clear sign that no one is safe in the State.

“I therefore call on well-meaning Kogites to beg Governor Yahaya Bello to perform the major function of his office by protecting the lives and properties of the people who are now helpless in Kogi state before his presidential ambitions

