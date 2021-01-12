37 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Ijaw Youths shutdown NDDC New Headquarters over alleged…

PHOTO NEWS

Insecurity: Elders demand sack of Garba Shehu for…

OPERATION SAHEL SANITY: Troops Kill Bandits, Arrest Collaborators…

Justice Tsoho sets Federal High Court on higher…

Fire Outbreak: Furniture Dealers Lose Over N3Billion

Taraba State: Gov. Darius Ishaku Committed to the…

PHOTO NEWS

Why north is afraid of restructuring – Pat…

NIS Fire Outbreak: No cause for alarm, FG…

News

OPERATION SAHEL SANITY: Troops Kill Bandits, Arrest Collaborators in Katsina

In their recent operations conducted across the theatre, the Nigerian Army said  troops of Operation Sahel Sanity has neutralised more Bandit, arrested  suspected Bandits’ informant.

In a statement released on Tuesday by the Acting Director of the Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko noted that the success recorded was in line with the troop’s mandate to clear all bandits and other criminal elements terrorising the northwest zone of the country which has reportedly continued to yield more positive results.

AK-47 RIFLES, 2 MAGAZINES AND 18 ROUNDS OF 7.62 MM SPECIAL AMMUNITION RECOVERED BY TROOPS FROM ARMED BANDITS DURING ENCOUNTER AT GARIN GARUS ON 2 JANUARY 2021

AK-47 RIFLES, 2 MAGAZINES AND 18 ROUNDS OF 7.62 MM SPECIAL AMMUNITION RECOVERED BY TROOPS FROM ARMED BANDITS DURING ENCOUNTER AT GARIN GARUS ON 2 JANUARY 2021

“Consequently, on 2 January 2021, based on credible human intelligence about movement of armed bandits sighted crossing Garin Inu in Batsari LGA heading towards Bugaje in Jibiya LGA both in Katsina State, troops deployed at Batsari swiftly mobilized and laid ambush along the bandit’s route at Garin Garus”. 


“While at the ambush position, the gallant troops made contact with the marauding armed bandits and engaged them with overwhelming fire power thereby neutralizing 5 bandits while others escaped with varying degrees of injuries as indicated by traces of blood along their escape routes”. 

SUSPECTED BANDIT INFORMANTS AUWAL ABUBAKAR AND BELLO HARUNA ARRESTED BY TROOPS AT SABUWA ON 2 JANUARY 2021

SUSPECTED BANDIT INFORMANTS AUWAL ABUBAKAR AND BELLO HARUNA ARRESTED BY TROOPS AT SABUWA ON 2 JANUARY 2021


Onyeuko noted that further exploitation of the area by the gallant troops led to the capture of 3 AK-47 rifles and 2 AK 47 Rifle magazines loaded with 18 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition. 


“Relatedly, on 3 January 2021, troops deployed at Dan Ali village acting on reliable information from reliable sources arrested a suspected bandits’ collaborator named Ya’u Tukur at Sabon Gida village in Kankara LGA of Katsina State”. 

SUSPECTED BANDIT COLLABORATOR YA'U TUKUR ARRESTED BY TROOPS AT SABON GIDA VILLAGE ON 3 JANUARY 2021

SUSPECTED BANDIT COLLABORATOR YA’U TUKUR ARRESTED BY TROOPS AT SABON GIDA VILLAGE ON 3 JANUARY 2021


“During preliminary investigations, suspect confessed to be working for a notorious bandit gang which has been masterminding nefarious crimes including kidnapping for ransom in various places. Troops are on the trail of other members of the notorious gang”.
Furthermore, Onyeuko said on 4 January 2021, troops deployed at Maraban Maigora acting on credible information arrested one Yahaya Aliyu while riding on a new motorcycle. 
“The arrest was executed following reports from reliable sources on the suspect’s alleged involvement in kidnapping and facilitating payment of ransom for kidnap victims in the area”. 


“During preliminary investigations, suspect admitted his involvement in the alleged crimes, adding that the motorcycle he was riding was part of a bounty as ransom from a kidnapped victim”.  

SUSPECTED BANDIT COLLABORATOR YAHAYA ALIYU ARRESTED BY TROOPS AT MARARABAN MAIGORA ON 4 JANUARY 2021

SUSPECTED BANDIT COLLABORATOR YAHAYA ALIYU ARRESTED BY TROOPS AT MARARABAN MAIGORA ON 4 JANUARY 2021


“Additionally, on 8 January 2020, troops deployed at Yankara while acting on a tip off arrested a suspected bandit’s collaborator named Alhaji Adamu Mamman around Yankara general area in Faskari LGA of Katsina State. Suspect has been at large following his involvement of harbouring bandits in his house”.


“In another development, on 10 January 2021, troops deployed at Sabon Layi while clearing bandits enclaves around Maigora general area in Faskari LGA of Katsina State, came in contact with armed bandits at Unguwar Rimi leading to a fierce gun battle”. 

MOTORCYCLE RECOVERED FROM SUSPECTED BANDIT COLLABORATOR YAHAYA ALIYU AT MARARABAN MAIGORA ON 4 JANUARY 2021

MOTORCYCLE RECOVERED FROM SUSPECTED BANDIT COLLABORATOR YAHAYA ALIYU AT MARARABAN MAIGORA ON 4 JANUARY 2021


“The troops were swiftly reinforced by another team from Faskari and supported by Helicopter Gunship delivering a lethal blow to the criminals thereby forcing the bandits to withdraw in disarray into the forest due to troop’s superior fire power”. 
He said during the exploitation phase of the operation, 5 bodies of neutralized bandits were found while several others were suspected to escape with gunshot wounds as indicated by blood stains on their escape route. 
“Regrettably, one brave soldier paid the supreme price while 2 others sustained minor injuries during the encounter. The wounded soldiers are in stable condition and currently responding to treatment in a military medical facility”.  


The statement further commended the gallant troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY for the successes  and their unequaled commitment. 
“They are further urged not to rest on their oars until the Northwest zone is rid of all criminal elements”. 

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Observe Covid-19 prevention protocol, Abia govt urges

Editor

ECOWAS Commission: “Consolidate achievements through envisage elections in 2020”

Editor

Tension as Bayelsa governorship tribunal adjourns legal tussle for judgement

Editor

ITF graduates over 300 NISDP trainees in Plateau

Editor

Court jails Ex-Air Force Chief, AVM Mamu, over corruption

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Cooperative society promoter convicted for N5m scam

Editor

WTO: APC governors drum support for Okonjo Iweala

Editor

#ENDSARS: Hoodlums set 50 cars ablaze in Abuja

Editor

Bishop Emuobor for burial Oct 25

Editor

Enugu monarch lauds Ugwuanyi’s initiative on rural devt, appointments

Editor

Focus on Police reforms, Coalition for Democracy urges #EndSARS protesters

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More