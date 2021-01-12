22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Taraba State: Gov. Darius Ishaku Committed to the…

PHOTO NEWS

Why north is afraid of restructuring – Pat…

NIS Fire Outbreak: No cause for alarm, FG…

Kontagora’s death, huge national loss – PDP

PDP congratulates Obiozor, new President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo

Minimum wage: PDP condemns brutality against protesting Council…

Wasteland in north China turned into fashion center

China’s COVID-19 vaccination tops 9 million

Village in SW China explores roxburgh rose industry,…

News

PDP congratulates Obiozor, new President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday congratulated former Nigeria Ambassador to the United States, Prof. George Obiozor, on his election as the President-General of the Ohaneze Ndigbo.


The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, described Obiozor, former Nigeria Ambassador to Israel and Cyprus, as a seasoned administrator, excellent diplomat and courageous nationalist.


He also described him as a firm voice in the fight for the entrenchment of democratic tenets of the rule of law, social justice, equity, fairness, mutual respect, true federalism and a credible electoral process in Nigeria.


Ologbondiyan extolled the leaders and the people of the South East for their demonstrable democratic credentials in the successful election of a new leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.


He also commended the choice of Obiozor to lead the Ohaneze Ndigbo at a critical time in the history of the nation.


He urged Obiozor to use his new assignment to further rally compatriots in the collective determination to rescue the nation and return her to the path of peace.


He also urged Obiozor rally his compatriots for national cohesion; mutual respect; adherence to the rule of law; social justice; credible elections; economic prosperity; and political stability.


Ologbondiyan also urged the new leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo to continue on the path of success already laid by successive leadership of the organisation.


He further commended the out-gone leadership of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, led by Chief John Nwodo, for a very fruitful tenure.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Bulkachuwa, Ganduje say Kano Court of Appeal will enhance access to justice

Editor

Frank replies Gov. Ikpeazu: You are nothing but APC’s mole in PDP

Editor

BREAKING: INEC Declares PDP’s Douye Diri Winner Of Bayelsa Election

Editor

World Breast Feeding Week: Obiano’s wife calls for collective support to achieve global target

Editor

Kogi Governor presents #130.5 b budget for 2021 to Assembly

Editor

Women’s health, a matter of practical health policy – Mrs. Ikpeze

Editor

Continental trade pact: Nigeria gets commitments in 5 service sectors

Editor

Igbo coalition condenms threat issued S/E Governors by Kanu

Editor

PSC avails platform for complaints against police misconduct

Editor

*Kankara students’ release show God’s faithfulness to Nigeria, Buhari – Interfaith group*

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi 11 has been dethroned

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More