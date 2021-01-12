22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Taraba State: Gov. Darius Ishaku Committed to the…

PHOTO NEWS

Why north is afraid of restructuring – Pat…

NIS Fire Outbreak: No cause for alarm, FG…

Kontagora’s death, huge national loss – PDP

PDP congratulates Obiozor, new President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo

Minimum wage: PDP condemns brutality against protesting Council…

Wasteland in north China turned into fashion center

China’s COVID-19 vaccination tops 9 million

Village in SW China explores roxburgh rose industry,…

World

Wasteland in north China turned into fashion center

A piece of wasteland covered by sands in Yongqing county, Langfang, north China’s Hebei province, is now turned into a cluster of fashion enterprises, fertilizing China’s clothing and fashion industry.

The Yunshang Town, which started operation in 2017 and has been joined by over 3,800 merchants from Beijing, is a major project shouldering the noncapital functions of Beijing.

Located at the junction of Beijing, Tianjin and Xiongan New Area, Yongqing county is less than 10 kilometers away from the Beijing Daxing International Airport, Beijing-Xiongan intercity railway and Capital Region Ring Expressway. As Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei further advance their integration progress, the county is building itself into a new high ground for the clothing industry in north China.

The Yunshang Town’s major functions include clothing trade, tourism and exhibition. It is also a base for mass entrepreneurship and innovation in the fashion industry that gathers a number of designers and brands. Besides, the town has built a residence zone in it, vowing to offer the most fashionable dwelling experiences in China. At present, the town has been developed into an industrial cluster that covers all link, including designing, R&D, production, training, launching, cross-border marketing and innovation.

The Yunshang Town always invites teachers and students from Minzu University of China and Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology for teaching and internship programs, regularly holds exhibitions and fashion shows. So far, the town has attracted over 100 independent designers and high-end customization studios.

At present, nearly 10,000 people work in the town, 2,500 of whom are from local community. The town’s annual turnover has reached 5 billion yuan, contributing a total of 260 million yuan of tax. It was listed as a national-level pilot park of textile and clothing industry in November, 2018.

Centering the towm, Yongqing county also established multiple platforms for the clothing industry, making fashion designing a new impetus driving regional economic restructuring and development.

Li Yuanjie, 29, runs a clothe brand in the Yunshang Town. “Our brand has newly opened several stores in Beijing, and the performance is pretty good,” he told the People’s Daily.

Li’s company moved to the town four years ago from Dahongmen, a wholesale market in Beijing. “Our company bought a new store here, which covers over 2,800 square meters, or 3 times of that before,” Li said. He believes his company was not able to complete transformation in the metropolis given the high operational cost and little development space there.

Thanks to the resources and consumption market in Beijing and Tianjin, the company has expanded its annual turnover from 200 million yuan to 1 billion yuan, Li said. After four years of development, the company has grown from a traditional wholesale dealer of textile materials into a comprehensive clothing enterprise engaged in designing, fabric processing and branding. Its products have been sold to first-tier cities in China and even overseas markets.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Nigeria’s evacuees from Thailand to pay over N297,000 for quarantine, isolation , others

Editor

Africa’s plug-in on China’s 14th Five-Year Plan

Editor

China gives satisfactory response to COVID-19 pandemic

Editor

China’s economic recovery in H1 reveals its strong resilience

Editor

China-Africa photovoltaic cooperation benefits more Africans

Editor

Contactless dining becomes trendy amidst epidemic prevention

Editor

Construction of CMG’s Copyright Trading Center starts in Shanghai

Editor

Human rights cards expose American double standards

Editor

Protecting intellectual property rights equals to protecting innovation

Editor

Pompeo’s political coercion against the WHO is a global threat

Editor

China committed to pooling resources, concentrating on managing its own affairs well

Editor

China’s Xi Jinping Calls For A More Targeted Response To Fight COVID-19

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More