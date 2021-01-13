33 C
2020/2021 NPFL: FC Ifeanyiubah encounter against Rangers FC a must win, says coach

Uche Okagbue, Coach, FC Ifeanyiubah of Nnewi, has said that the team must play to win against Rangers International FC of Enugu, in their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match day four clash in Enugu.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Enugu, on Tuesday, Okagbue said  the mid-week NPFL match against Rangers FC on Wednesday would  be a different game, a must win.”

The players are going to fight like a wounded Lion, because we have been wounded at home by Dakkada FC of Uyo.” We are here to regain what we lost at home and to build confidence in the players for subsequent matches, ” he said.

Okagbue said  he believed in taking risks with young  players and trying out new things, even though his team was yet to click together.”

With time, the players will click and when they do, the results will start coming our way.  Ifeanyiubah FC lost 13 first team players, who left for greener pastures after last season, and that is what  has been affecting us, ” the coach said.

The coach said that his wards would  approach the match against Rangers FC on Wednesday with all seriousness.” Rangers FC have their game plan and we have our own and tomorrow’s match tactical play will determine the outcome of the game, ” he said.

Speaking on his team bouncing back from two losses at a stretch, Okagbue said he was not disturbed by the results and that things would  change.”

I am not disturbed because I know that by the time we play five to six matches, Ifeanyiubah FC will come up on the log.

The players are  not demoralised at all and tomorrow will testify it, as we are going to take the game to our hosts. 

