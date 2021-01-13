APC will soon be Africa’s largest political party… even developed nations will learn from us — Yahaya Bello

Alhaji Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will soon become the largest political party in Africa.

Speaking on Tuesday at the inauguration of the mobilisation committee for the party’s membership registration/revalidation exercise, Bello said even developed nations will soon come to learn about politics from the APC.

The membership exercise was scheduled to begin on December 12, 2020, but was postponed till the second week of January 2021.

The Kogi governor, who was appointed as the chairman of the mobilisation and sensitisation committee, said they will work towards ensuring victory for the APC in future elections across the country.

“It is not out of place that every election in Kogi state, we are winning it with ease. We are going to repeat the same feat for the country by the grace of God,” he said.

“By the time we are done with the registration of new members and revalidation of existing members in the country, APC will not just be the largest in Africa, but we are going to call on even the developed nations to come and learn not only from Nigeria, but from the APC in Nigeria.

“We shall even teach some of our brothers who have just concluded some elections in rancour. I will not mention names, but we are going to be an institution for politics in Nigeria.”

In his address, Hon Mai Mala Buni governor of Yobe and chairman of the APC caretaker and extraordinary convention planning committee (CECPC), assured the committee of the party’s support, and urged members to take advantage of the revalidation exercise.