Ohanaeze lauds Nwodo on his new appointment

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu

The newly elected Enugu State Chapter of Pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has lauded the appointment of the immediate pàst President General of the group, Chief Nnia Nwodo as Coordinator of Southern/Middle belt forum.



In a Press statement signed by the state President and state sevretary Prof. Fred O. Eze and Malachy Chuma Ochie, made available to news men in Enugu , the group said Nwodo’s appointment would ginger the cohesion of Southern and Middle Belt leaders in the campaign for restructuring of Nigeria.



Ohanaeze Enugu chapter also congratulated Nwodo for the exceptional and meritorious service he rendered to the Igbo nation; on account of which Ohanaeze has become the toast of millions of Ndigbo both at home and in the Diaspora.



Part of the press statement reads, “We congratulate Nwodo for his recent elevation as the Coordinator of the Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum (SMBLF). We are confident that your tenure as the Coordinator of the Organization will mark the rebirth of the Nigerian State,” they said.



The Enugu state chapter of Ohanaeze similarly congratulated the newly elected national executive of Ohanaeze Ndigbo with former Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Prof. George Obiozor as President General.



The organization expressed gratitude to the Enugu State Governor Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and other critical stakeholders in the State, especially members of ALGON in providing the enabling environment for the conduct of the recent Ohanaeze elections, which birthed the new Local Government and State Executives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the State.



“We deeply appreciate the consistent support and commitment of the Enugu State Government to Ohanaeze in the past four years, which has given Ohanaeze in the State the needed stability to pursue its mission and vision. On this occasion, we reassure the Enugu State Government of our continued support of its policies and programmes for the overall good of our people.



“In the same vein, we congratulate the past President of Ohanaeze, Enugu State, Hon. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia (Ozowalu-Onaa) for his exemplary and result-driven leadership.”



The group said that Ogbonnia’s emergence as the new National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide was a testimony that good work has its reward.



“We congratulate also Dr. Mrs. Selina Adibuah and Barr. Peter Aneke for emerging as new National Vice President and Assistant Legal Adviser of Ohanaeze Ndigbo at the just concluded Ohanaeze National Convention in Owerri, Imo State.



“We also felicitate with the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor and other members of the new Ohanaeze executive for their victories at the Owerri Convention. Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State Chapter hereby pledges its allegiance to the new national Ohanaeze Executive in the overall interest of the Igbo nation.”