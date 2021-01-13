Rangers FC hopeful of win against FC Ifeanyiubah in Enugu

Rangers International FC of Enugu players have assured its supporters of a win against visiting FC Ifeanyiubah of Nnewi in the midweek match day four of the Nigeria Professional Football League.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match will be played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enuhu.



The club’s Media Officer, Norbert Okolie, told sports journalists in Enugu on Tuesday that the players were ready and had promised their coach and supporters of a convincing win.

He said: “Striker Isreal Abia said that FC Ifeanyiubah will be turned back home empty handed on Wednesday.



”He has also said that players are ready for the visitors’ antics and we are not going to relent on our good run in the league.



“Abia further said that Coach Salisu Yusuf’s ideology of ‘never underrate any team’ “is what is giving the good results in the league.

“He also said the players were reminded about the club’s slogan of ‘never say die’.



“The only answer to the match against FC Ifeanyiubah is nothing beyond a win as we look forward to reach the top of the league.”



Also, Femi Ajayi, who scored the lone goal in Kaduna against Jigawa Golden Stars, said that Rangers will play the match like a final.



”With the team work among the players, I strongly believe that we can take on any team and challenge for the league shield perfectly.



”We are not underrating any team, talk more of a team like FC Ifeanyiubah, but we just pray for luck to be at our best and come out with the desired victory,” Ajayi said.