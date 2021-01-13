33 C
Rural Development: Ugwuanyi inaugurates 12km road in Enugu East LGA

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Tuesday inaugurated a 12 kilometre road linking Emene-Ugwuomu Nike and Godfrey Okoye University in the outskirts of Enugu East Local Government Area.

Ugwuanyi, at the ceremony, emphasised his administration’s continuous support for development of rural areas in the state.

He said that construction of the road was in keeping with the promise made in his inaugural address in 2015.

The  governor said that he captured rural development in his inaugural address to ensure that rural dwellers are given a sense of belonging.

He said that the road project which traverses the two communities of Emene and Ugwuomu Nike would provide easy access and pleasant commuting experience.Ugwuanyi said that the road would stimulate local commerce as well as economic expansion with its associated enhancement of quality of life of the people.

He said that the construction of the road commenced in 2018 following his administration’s release of funds to Godfrey Okoye University to execute the project on direct labour basis.

Ugwuanyi stressed that the major plank of his administration is alleviating the suffering of the people of the state, especially in the rural areas, through the provision of critical infrastructure and expansion of economic opportunities.He acknowledged the diligent execution of the road by Godfrey Okoye University, under the watch of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Christian Anieke and other stakeholders.

Anieke, on his part, thanked the governor for the road, pointing out that there was more to the road than meets the human eye.”It is therefore not just a road but life defined and redefined, shaped and reshaped.”With this road, the economic life of all the communities will be improved tremendously and blossom incandescently like Flame of the Forest,” he said.

He also described the road as an olive branch of invitation as well as warm embrace given by the Ugwuanyi administration.

Anieke said that the governor had written his name in gold and in the hearts of the people of Emene, Nkwubor, Ugwuomu Nike and Godfrey Okoye University.

The vice chancellor noted that Ugwuanyi had never failed to underscore the importance of a friendly handshake of the public and private sectors in the state.

Anieke thanked the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Physical Planning Unit of Godfrey Okoye University, and the Enugu State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure for their efforts in ensuring that the road project became reality.

Also, the President General of Ugwuomu Nike Town Development Union, Mr Felix Nnamani said that the governor had not only wiped out their tears but also given them a sense of belonging.

