Politics

We now breathe a new life in APC, says Buni

Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC),  Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has stated that his Committee has Ied the party to breathe a new life through some of its policies and achievement in the past six months 


Buni,  who stated this while inaugurating the Party’s Women and Youths mobilization and sensitization Committee ahead of the January 25 party’s registration and revalidation exercise I am pleased to be with you today as we inaugurate the Women and Youth sensitization and mobilization Committee for the forthcoming membership registration and revalidation exercise. said that the Party under the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee is undertaking some strategic measures to properly reposition our Party.


“In addition to the reconciliation exercise which has continued to yield tremendous results for the Party, we are also embarking on this critical measure to breathe a new life into the Party.
“The sensitization and mobilization committee had a crucial and critical role to play in the membership registration and revalidation exercise which will commence soon.


“You are expected to mount rigorous sensitization programme to effectively mobilise every member of the Party especially women and youth to either revalidate their membership or register afresh.


“You should leave no stone unturned to ensure effective mobilization for every member to take advantage of this opportunity to register.
“I want to assure you that the leadership of the party would provide the committee with all the necessary support to ensure the success of your assignment.


“You are enjoined to work as a team to achieve the desired goal with ease and within the expected time frame.


“The committee is hereby advised to liaise with all stakeholders in all the states to carry everyone on board for an all inclusive programme.”


The Women and Youth sensitization and mobilization Committee for the forthcoming APC membership registration and revalidation exercise is chaired by the Governor of Kogi State, H.E. Yahaya Bello. The Governor of Ogun State, H.E. Dapo Abiodun is Vice Chairman. The Party’s Director of Organisation, Prof. Ussiju Medaner will serve as Secretary.

