20 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Ultimatum: Father Kukah must be allowed to practise…

FG to give N20,000 cash grant to 160,000…

Security: Governor advocates constitutional roles for traditional rulers

Trump condemns Capitol Hill attack

APC: PGF DG seeks total audit of party…

Gov Wike acknowledges recipient of FG N78b refund…

ECOWAS Parliament Speaker expresses hope for stronger regional…

Scientists in NIPRD demoralized over lack of support,…

ATF Operation LAFIYA DOLE kill several BHTs, destroy…

COVID-19: ECOWAS Court expends $345,126 in technology says…

Business

AfCFTA: MAN urges FG to position SON personnel at border points

By Felix Khanoba 

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called on the Federal Government to  properly position personnel of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) at the nation’s entry points to ensure effective implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) deal. 

The National Vice President of MAN, North West Zone, Alhaji Ali Madugu, made the call in Kano while receiving the Director General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, who was on a working visit to the state, recently. 

According to a statement made available to The AUTHORITY by SON’s spokesman, Bola Fashina, Madugu said there is serious need to ensure that SON carries out quality verification of all imported products including those from West African countries, even with the rule of origin in the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme. 

According to him, the commencement of the AfCFTA further underscores the need for SON’s presence at the entry points to prevent Nigeria from being turned into a dumping ground of substandard, fake and counterfeit products from other African Countries. 

He acknowledged the need for product authentication as an additional tool to fight faking, adulteration and unfair competition with substandard products in the market and urged SON to look at the best way to implement it without putting genuine manufacturers at disadvantage in terms of cost and the procedure for compliance.

While commending Mallam Salim’s approach to addressing the concerns of about 140-member strong, North West branch of MAN, Madugu called on SON to ensure decentralisation of itd testing facilities through building of additional laboratories across the country, including Kano.

He also made a case for easy  processing of import documents without necessarily visiting SON Headquarters in Abuja, greater protection of local manufacturers’ MANCAP certified products from adulteration and faking of their brands  as well as an end to unfair competition with substandard imports. 

Other members of the North West Branch of MAN Executive Committee called for an upgrade and enlightenment of members on the SON offshore conformity assessment programme (SONCAP) portal, as well as the inspection procedure, sampling and testing relating to the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) for locally manufactured products.

Responding, Mallam Farouk Salim said  SON was set up to provide technical assistance and support to genuine local manufacturers as well as protect them from unfair competition from substandard products.  

He acknowledged their sacrifices through investment in infrastructure, creation of job opportunities and regular payment of taxes as part of growing the nation’s wealth and assured them of his commitment and support.

He said :  “We need to partner with MAN to protect genuine manufacturers and legitimate importers by sharing intelligence to apprehend and prosecute standards infractions. With adequate consequences for actions, most people will follow the rules.”

Speaking further, the SON boss decried the current situation where the Organisation is unable to carry out quality verification of all its regulated imported products at the points of entry or accost suspected substandard products outside the ports.

 Salim stated that efficient service delivery remains his focus and invited MAN to join forces together with SON for collective success in the interest of the nation’s economy and the wellbeing of its people.

The SON Chief Executive assured MAN and other stakeholders that the Organisation will soon roll out a seamless and robust deployment of information communication technology to enhance the agency’s delivery of efficient services and an appreciable reduction in turnaround time for standards development, product certification and registration amongst others. 

He called on MAN members to work with SON to further protect their brands through the deployment of a product authentication scheme to empower consumers at the point of purchase.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Why FIRS is intensifying tax drive- Chairman

Editor

SON to stop registration of products with existing brand similarity

Editor

Inadequate gas supply to power plants limits electricity generation

Editor

NIWA tackles boat accidents, quackery with operators’ database

Editor

NRC to begin hourly train service on Abuja-Kaduna train route

Editor

NEITI: Solid minerals contributed N69bn to Federation Accounts in 2018

Editor

NASC set to deploy 81,000MT of certified seeds for 2020 farming

Editor

‘Nigeria losing huge revenue from free trade scheme’

Editor

NIPC forecasts low Foreign Direct Investment for 2020

Editor

DiamondXtra: Access Bank rewards customers in trying times

Editor

LG Electronics names RMD brand ambassador

Editor

PIB: Petroleum Minister’s power to grant oil licence reduces

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More