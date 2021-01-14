20 C
Abuja
News

ATF Operation LAFIYA DOLE kill several BHTs, destroy gun trucks at Mainok

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has killed several Boko Haram terrorists operating in the North East.


Major General John Enenche Coordinator Defence Media OperationsDefence Headquarters, said in a press release on Wednesday that no fewer than 3 gun trucks were destroyed in the air operation executed on Tuesday 12 January 2021.


He said the operation was sequel to intelligence reports indicating that the BHTs, in several gun trucks, were traversing the Jakana-Mainok axis of the State. 


“Accordingly, the Air Task Force scrambled NAF helicopter gunships to engage the convoy of BHT gun trucks and logistics vehicles. The helicopters delivered accurate hits in the target area, resulting in the destruction of 3 of the BHT vehicles, some of which were seen engulfed in flames. Several of the terrorists were also eliminated in the process. 


“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent until all enemies of the nation are neutralised and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones of the country.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

