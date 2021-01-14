35 C
Abuja
Trending Now

You Failed, PDP Replies Buhari Over Performance Claims

COVID-19 deleting patriotic Nigerian leaders – Obasanjo

Kogi govt issues new directives to schools over…

China bans two WHO coronavirus investigators from entering…

Southwest Speakers storm Ibadan for Tinubu

Covid Brazilian variant sparks South America travel ban

Protest rocks Ibadan as Amotekun allegedly kills okada…

Nasarawa State partners media on Health Insurance Scheme

Onu urges private sector to invest in indigenous…

Enugu Govt. to increase IGR by 50% in…

Entertainment

D’Banj enters 2021 with new single “Ikebe”

Nigeria’s popular musician, Oladapo Oyebanjo a.k.a D’Banj says 2021 will be marked in grand style as he plans to launch his new album “Ikebe” before the end of the first quarter.

D’Banj made this known in Abuja, during a listening brunch of the album, which also had other tracks like “Banga” and “Antidote”.

“Ikebe”, which literally means buttock, was produced by Nigeria’s talented producer Rexxie.

D’Banj said he delivered the melodious number to create awareness on the need for the male gender to thread carefully this year, as heard on the track, after a turbulent 2020 ended with testimony of him welcoming his second child.

According to the artiste, the track says “oh Lord, help me, I no wan sin. I tell my body say you go die for this “Ikebe”.

“So much has happened in my life in a short time, which appeared to be long; so this album and others like ‘banga’ and ‘antidote’ is about my personal life and I needed to express myself.

“I want to use the track ‘Ikebe’ to make a statement and preach what I stand for, which is respecting women and their rights, after my wife and I welcomed our second child and first baby girl.

“I needed to use them to relaunch myself into the music world and I was inspired by three things.

“Going through life in the last three years, it has been full of God’s blessings because he restored me after the death of my son.

“People ask me how I deal with pain of the loss and what was going through my mind and these tracks tell exactly how I dealt with it,” D’Banj said.

He expressed appreciation to his family and friends, who stood by him in time of grief, noting that God restored their lives through their prayers and messages.

The music icon also hailed his songwriters especially the one based in Loss Angeles, U.S, who inspired another track “Antidote”.

He said love was the antidote that helped him and his wife to overcome the death of their son.

The music producer, Rexxie, said the songs would get people dancing and can make one feel happy and reflect on past issues.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Senator Gyang Partners Movie Producers in Digital Filmmaking

Editor

Ekiti submits bid to host NAFEST 2021

Editor

BREAKING: Country music legend, Kenny Rogers dies aged 81

Editor

Foundation unveil comedy reality show to take youths off the street

Editor

ZUKA takes over the music space

Editor

Runsewe, DG-NCAC losses mum, 94yrs

Editor

Igala Queen Warns Youths Against Illicit Drugs Abuse

Editor

Itel Unveils Olamide As Brand Ambassador: Two Kings, One Kingdom

Editor

LARRY ZUKA SAYS.. #Endsars!!!

Editor

My low moments as Asaigbo Queen – Joy Ugwu

Editor

Arugungu fishing festival: Kebbi govt collaborates with UNESCO to organise quiz for students

Editor

Birthday Party: Funke Akindele, hubby convicted, fined

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More