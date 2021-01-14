EFCC arrests lawyer for suspected N15.7mn theft

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Port Harcourt Zonal Office, have arrested a legal practitioner, Barrister Bardi Robert.

He was arrested on Wednesday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State for allegedly receiving a judgment debt fund, from a Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt, to the tune of N15,712, 187.38, on behalf of his client, Igwe Ugochukwu and converted same to his personal use.

The suspect allegedly received the judgment fund in three tranches of N10million, N737,187.28 and N4,975,000.

His alleged accomplice, one Obinna Friday Egwom, is still at large.

The suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.