35 C
Abuja
Trending Now

You Failed, PDP Replies Buhari Over Performance Claims

COVID-19 deleting patriotic Nigerian leaders – Obasanjo

Kogi govt issues new directives to schools over…

China bans two WHO coronavirus investigators from entering…

Southwest Speakers storm Ibadan for Tinubu

Covid Brazilian variant sparks South America travel ban

Protest rocks Ibadan as Amotekun allegedly kills okada…

Nasarawa State partners media on Health Insurance Scheme

Onu urges private sector to invest in indigenous…

Enugu Govt. to increase IGR by 50% in…

Cover

EFCC arrests lawyer for suspected N15.7mn theft

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),  Port Harcourt Zonal Office, have arrested a legal practitioner, Barrister Bardi Robert.

He was arrested on Wednesday, in Port Harcourt,  Rivers State for allegedly receiving a judgment debt fund,  from a Rivers State High Court,  Port Harcourt,   to the tune of  N15,712, 187.38,  on behalf of his client,  Igwe Ugochukwu and converted same to his personal use. 

The suspect allegedly received the judgment fund in three tranches of N10million,  N737,187.28 and N4,975,000. 
His alleged accomplice, one Obinna Friday Egwom, is still at large. 

The suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded. 

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

274 new private varsities underway

Editor

Controversy trails alleged sale of ANAMMCO land for N1bn

Editor

Post Covid-19 Farming Season: Gen Ihejirika makes case for farmers

Editor

Abia moves to slash 2020 budget as oil price plummets

Editor

Birthday Party: Funke Akindele, hubby convicted, fined

Editor

NASS Commission, Clerk tango over sack of 169

Editor

Presidency involved in fresh N10bn NHIS scam – PDP

Editor

Economic austerity: Don’t give up on yourself, Nigeria, Osinbajo urges youths

Editor

Atiku seeks PDP review of 2019 polls

Editor

COVID-19: Kebbi discharges 1 patient

Editor

Kano Assembly to stop pensions for ex-Govs, deputies

Editor

150,000 policemen guard VIPs, unauthorised persons

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More