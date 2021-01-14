35 C
Nasarawa State partners media on Health Insurance Scheme

The Nasarawa State Government has sought the partnership of the media towards the success of its Health Insurance Scheme.

Dr Gaza Gwamna, Executive Secretary of Nasarawa State Health Insurance Agency (NASHIA) made the call on Thursday in Lafia at a one-day sensitisation meeting with journalists.

According to Gwamna, the importance of the media to the development of the society including the health sector cannot be ignored, hence the sensitisation of the media on the scheme.

He explained that the agency was established in 2018 and began operations in February 2019 towards providing universal healthcare coverage to people of the state.

Gwamna said so far, the agency had enrolled over 55, 500 persons in the scheme and was working hard to sensitise more people in the  private sector, retirees, students among others to take advantage of the programme.

The Executive Secretary, therefore, urged the public to key into the programme with the view of ensuring easy access to healthcare services.

In his remarks, Mr Ahmed Yahaya, Commissioner for Health, commended the media for their coverage of the activities of the state government especially the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the implementation of the scheme was in fulfilment of Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s campaign promise of providing quality healthcare services to all irrespective of their social status.

The Commissioner expressed optimism that the scheme would go a long way to increase life expectancy if everybody in the state enrolled.

Also speaking, Dr Hassan Ikrama, Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) Lafia, said the scheme was the best gift to the people of the state.

The CMD advised members of the public to take advantage of the programme to better their living condition without much stress.

Responding on behalf of journalists, Salihu Alkali, Chairman Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Nasarawa State Council, lauded the agency for the initiative.

Alkali assured that journalists would give priority to the coverage of the activities of the agency for the overall benefits of the public.

