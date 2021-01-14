20 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Ultimatum: Father Kukah must be allowed to practise…

FG to give N20,000 cash grant to 160,000…

Security: Governor advocates constitutional roles for traditional rulers

Trump condemns Capitol Hill attack

APC: PGF DG seeks total audit of party…

Gov Wike acknowledges recipient of FG N78b refund…

ECOWAS Parliament Speaker expresses hope for stronger regional…

Scientists in NIPRD demoralized over lack of support,…

ATF Operation LAFIYA DOLE kill several BHTs, destroy…

COVID-19: ECOWAS Court expends $345,126 in technology says…

News

Ohanaeze Ndigbo mourns Rear Admiral Nfubuisi Ksnu(rtd), Senat

From Maurice Okafor,Enugu.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has expressed dismay over the demise of two prominent Igbo sons,namely Rear admiral Ndubuisi Kanu[rtd],who was appointed the military administrator of Imo state at it’s creation in 1976 and closely the military administrator of Lagos state in 1977  Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide also expressed shock over the death of Senator Onyeabo Obi,who was  a member of the upper National assembly from 1979 to 1983. Details of their death which occurred yesterday,Wednesday,January 21 is yet to be disclosed by the family.

A press statement made available to news men in Enugu yesterday evening, signed by the newly elected national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide,,Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia described the two deaths as a chain of catastrophe to the Igbo nation. Ohanaeze said they are devastated because Ndigbo will miss the services of the two prominent Igbo sons known for their disarming intellect and wise counsel.

In the statement Ohanaeze Ndigbo described Rear Admiral Ndubisi Kanu, [Rtd] to had at various times expressed profound pasion for his people by playing several roles in Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The statement read in parts, ”He was jovial, personable but firm and courageous inhis convictions. Throughout his carrier history,Kanu remained undaunted and exemplary.Admiral Kanu was a member of the Supreme Military Council (PMC) in 1975 under General Olusegun Obasanjo. At the creation of Imo State in 1976, Kanu was appointed the military administrator of Imo State where he made indelible footprints’.

‘ As a robust thinker, he engaged the service of  town planners to prepare a master plan for Owerri metropolis; built durable roads and was instrumental to increasing the number of local government areas in Imo State to 21. Among his legacies is the Imo Broadcasting Service, which went on air in December 1976’
.According to Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, the late Rear admiral Ndubuisi  Kanu was in 1977 appointed the Military administrator of Lagos State,based on his performance in Imo state and through  his impressive records as a military administrator,was promoted to the enviable rank of a Rear Admiral and subsequently, the Chief of Naval Staff before his retirement.
Ohanaeze Ndigbo said that at retirement,, Kanu founded the RANGK LTD, a maritime consultancy. He was a chieftain of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) a pro-democracy movement that played a leading role in the agitation for the actualization of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election. 

Lamenting the demise of  Senator Onyeabo ObI ,Ohanaeze Ndigbo recalled that in addition to serving as a senator  of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from 1979-1983, the late federal lawmaker from Enugu state also served as the President of the ‘Otu-Oka Iwu’ Lagos,a body of Igbo prominent lawyers. While during the 1994 National Constitutional Conference, the late senator Obi worked assiduously with  late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, late Chief Emeka Ojukwu and many others to produce an Igbo position paper.

Ohanaeze stated,’Like Kanu, the sagacity and outspokenness of Senator Obi will be missed. This is a chain of catastrophe very painful to bear’.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Youth leaders frown at political interference on Ogoni cleanup

Editor

Breaking: Emir Of Rano Is Dead

Editor

Nigerian Law School admits 1, 785 candidates to Bar as five candidates bag 1st class

Editor

Wike reinforces ban on IPOB activities in Rivers

Editor

Senate confirms seven Consumer Protection nominees, rejects Apata

Editor

Group threatens legal action against Allen Onyema’s blackmailers

Editor

Cross River: Fire razes down Marian Market, property worth millions destroyed

Editor

Reality, drama as acting NDDC chairman, Prof Kenebradikumo ‘fainted’ during grilling at the House of Reps

Editor

EU-UN Spotlight Initiative express commitment to protection of women, children from SGBV

Editor

#EndSARS: Nigerian leaders have failed, says Omu Anioma

Editor

NLC, ULC end 5years protracted dispute, merge for effectiveness

Editor

Eid-el Kabir: Plateau govt bans prayers at Eid grounds over Covid-19

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More