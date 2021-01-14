29 C
SERG Congratulates New Ohanaeze President General, Amb. George Obiozor

Pan-Igbo sociopolitical pressure group, the South East Revival Group (SERG) has hailed the election of the new Ohanaeze President General, Ambassador George Obiozor.

The President and National Coordinator of the group, Chief Willy Ezugwu in a statement thanked all Igbo groups and individuals to for rallying round Amb. Obiozor and ensured the best contestant for the job emerged.

The SERG therefore urged other contenders to support the new Ohanaeze leadership as only one person can emerge President of Ohanaeze at a time.

“While thank all Igbo delegates from all Igbo speaking communities in Nigeria, we advise the new President General to avoid being a for a few.

“It’s time to carry all Igbo leader and all stakeholders along in the running of the Igbo socio-cultural organization.

“Ohanaeze should not only be a uniting body for Ndigbo worldwide but also the number one organization that must stand firmly to protect Igbo interests in Nigeria.

“We are very convinced that with the local and international pedigree of the new Ohanaeze leader, his tenure would end as the best ever”, the SERG said.

