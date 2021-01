Two killed in failed kidnap in Igabi local government area

*Troops avert farmer-herder clash in Jema’a local government area

The Kaduna State Government received reports of a double homicide following an attempted kidnap at Chikaji village, Igabi local government area.

Armed bandits invaded the residence of one Alhaji Yunusa Gambo, a farmer in the village, and attempted to kidnap him, along with one Mallam Surajo. The duo attempted to flee but were shot by the armed bandits.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has commiserated with the families of the deceased, and prayed for the repose of their souls.

Security agencies are investigating the incident and sustaining patrols in the area.

In another development, troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven have averted what would have been a bloody clash between some herders and farmers in Jema’a local government area.

The incident took place at Ungwan Marwa and Marmara communities in the local government area when cattle under the care of one Bayerajo Sule destroyed farms belong to three farmers listed as:

Abigail Michael Emmanuel Bulus Jonathan Vincent.

The following individuals from both herders’ and farmers’ sides, instead of appealing for calm, are alleged to have incited the respective parties for a clash:

Alhaji Abdullahi Idi Gamji Alhaji Apollos Auta Matthew Moses

They have been arrested for further interrogation.

The Governor thanked the troops for their prompt action in averting the violence, and appealed to citizens to maintain recourse to the law.

Signed

Samuel Aruwan

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.