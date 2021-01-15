Covid-19: FG deny plan to impose another lockdown

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Presidential Task Force on COVID -19 has denied social media report of an impending lockdown as a result of the second wave of Covid-19.



According to the Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey “there is no such consideration at any of its meetings nor has any recommendation been made to this effect to the President.



“The PTF frowns at such unpatriotic mis-information which is capable of causing unnecessary panic and anxiety among the populace.



“It urges Nigerians to disregard the mis-information and join hands with the Federal Government to contain the spread of the virus in the country by adhering to Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPI’s) as recommended by the PTF,” he added.

