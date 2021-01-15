30 C
News

Troops kill terrorists, destroy vehicles in Jakana axis of Borno State

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed some Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) vehicles and eliminated several of their fighters along the Jakana axis of Borno State. 
Major General John EnencheCoordinator Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters said in a press release that the operation was achieved through air strikes executed on 13 January 2021 after intelligence reports revealed that the BHTs were conducting another logistics movement through the Jakana-Mainok axis of the State. 


He said “A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft dispatched to the area subsequently spotted the BHTs’ vehicles at a location South of Jakana. 


“Accordingly, the Air Task Force scrambled NAF helicopter gunships to engage the convoy in successive waves of attack, delivering accurate hits in the target area which resulted in the destruction of 2 BHT vehicles. Several of the terrorists were also eliminated while one of the logistics vehicles was seen overturned. 


“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent until all enemies of the nation are neutralised and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones of the country.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

