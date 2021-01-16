22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

FCT directs schools to resume Jan. 18, urges…

US-based Nigerian billionaire to invest N3bn in Fidelity…

NNL’s season 2020/2021 to kick off on Jan.…

Yaoundé, Monastir to host FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers…

Police confirm death of AIG Babas

PGA to move Mexico Championship to Florida due…

WAFU U-17: Nigeria defeat Burkina Faso, qualify for…

Transcorp acquires 45% OML 17 from Shell, Total,…

Plateau varsity lecturers begin indefinite strike to protest…

KDSG rescues 160 Almajirai, 9 from neighbouring countries…

News

Police confirm death of AIG Babas

The Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of police in charge of Zone 8, Lokoja, Mr Yunana Babas is dead.

The Acting Public Relations officer for the zone, Inspector Ruth Awi, confirmed his death to newsmen  in Lokoja.

She said that Babas, who was due for retirement in two weeks time died suddenly at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja , at about 10:30 am on Jan. 14.

She said that the late AIG was in the office on Wednesday, Jan. 13, to attend to his official duty up till afternoon and later left for his house without any sign of illness.

Awi said that Babas later sent for the zones photographer to come to his house to come and take some photographs.

Awi explained that the photographer came back to the office later to inform them that he could not take any photograph because the AIG took ill suddenly.

Based on this information, Awi said that they visited the Babas in his house from where they took him to the police clinic at New Layout area in Lokoja.

She said that the health of the AIG instead of improving started deteriorating, a development which made them to rush him to the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.

“We were all outside praying and hoping that he would come out when the news filtered out that the AIG has passed on ,” Awi explained.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Insecurity: Ugwuanyi inaugurates Advisory Committee on Community Policing

Editor

NIMASA DG Shuns NASS invitation

Editor

Defection to APC: Ebonyi lawmakers told to impeach Umahi

Editor

Pan development association rejects newly coronated Miskoom” Safiyanu

Editor

Welfare of Kogi Civil Servants will be my priority in the second term – Bello

Editor

Nigerian Army kill scores of Boko Haram Islamist Militants

Editor

Buhari condoles Umahi, Ebonyi people over death of 14 in fatal accident

Editor

Septuagenarian lament threat to life over land dispute in Rivers

Editor

June 12 should be a memorial, not democracy day – Frm. Gov. Juta

Editor

COVID -19: Benue Vindicated Over First Index Case, Says Health Commissioner

Editor

New PS, FMEnv visits EHORECON, NBMA

Editor

Nigeria Police rated worst in the world

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More