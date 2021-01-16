22 C
Basketball Sports

Yaoundé, Monastir to host FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers in February

The Africa Regional Office of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) on Friday in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire confirmed the venues for the upcoming February window of the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers.

After successfully holding the games of the Qualifiers in bubbles in November, the third and last window will also be organised as protected environment tournaments in order to ensure health and safety of all participants.

All remaining games of the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers will take place during this final window from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21.

The bubbles will be hosted in the cities of Monastir in Tunisia from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21 and Yaounde in Cameroon from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21.

Groups A, D and E will play in Tunisia, while Groups B and C will play in Cameroon.

Nigeria’s D’Tigers are in Group D, alongside Mali, South Sudan and Rwanda, who are the hosts of the finals.

The national teams which finish in the first three places of each group qualify for the 30th edition of Africa’s premier basketball competition, which will hold in Kigali from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

In case hosts Rwanda finish first, second or third in their group, then the three highest-placed teams will make it to the final tournament from Group D.

This also means that the best fourth-placed team in all the five groups, based on the classification rules of the Official Basketball Rules, shall obtain the last spot for the FIBA AfroBasket 2021.

A total of 16 teams are to play in the finals.

