Politics

Akeredolu constitutes six member hand over committee

Ahead of the planned swearing in for his second term in February, Ondo state Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has constituted a six member handover committee to spearhead his hand over.

Akeredolu was declared winner of the October 10 governorship election held in the state, after an overwhelming victory against his major opponents from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) .

The Committee according to a statement issued by the state commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, would help coordinate the hand over process, ensure this administration’s records are appropriately archived, facilitate the off-boarding of current administration personnel as well as ease the on-boarding process of incoming personnel.”

The committee, which has the state Head of Service,‘Dare Aragbaiye, as chairman also has Dr. Patrick Tolani, Ms Cecilia Akintomide, Mr. Ayo Sotinrin, Mr. Omololu Elegbe and Mr. Babajide Akeredolu as members.

Ojogo said the committee is also to recommend and advise the government on result-oriented structural processes and practices for existing Ministries Departments and Agencies, as well as to set Performance Indicators for returning and new appointee.

 “The committee would carry out systemic review of the operations of the administration in the last four years with a view to evaluating its performance and to identifying areas of service improvement.

“Develop a new agenda for the incoming administration focusing on performance-based income generation strategy as well as formulating smart service delivery across government departments and agencies of government;”Ojobo stated

He said the committee is at liberty to co-opt other individuals, stakeholders and relevant government agencies to assist where necessary.

