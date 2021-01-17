Boxing to feature at NUGA Games~ Omo~Agege

Chairman of Nigeria Boxing Series, Azanah Omo~Agege said that plans have been concluded for boxing to be part of the next Nigeria Universities Games (NUGA).

Omo-Agege, who spoke in Lagos, said the decision was part of plans for aggresive repositioning of the sports as well as encouraging youths to take more interest in the pugilist game.



According to the board member of Nigeria Boxing Federation, the introduction of the sports in a national games that brings together all students in the nation’s ivory towers will also make youths know that boxing is not only for drop outs but could be embraced by the educated elites.



“As part of efforts to reposition boxing and make more youths take to the game, we’ve concluded plans with the organisers of NUGA Games to have boxing feature at the next edition of the Games. We’re doing this in order to not only develop the sports at the grassroots but to make Nigerian youths stop believing that the noble art of self defence is only for drop outs”, explained Azanah who also doubles as special adviser on sports to the Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo~Agege.



Omo-Agege, who represents the South/South on the board of the NBF gave assurance that last years boxing series which was disrupted by the COVID~19 pandemic will hold this year even as he stated that registration for the league format boxing extravaganza has commenced.



“It’s unfortunate that COVID~19 disrupted the last edition of the boxing league. But the good news is that we are ready to go this year. Registration has already begun and we’re targeting ten boxing club sides this year.



“You know we recorded modest achievement during the maiden edition and we want to consolidate on that and move Nigerian boxing forward like is done in other climes”, he concluded.