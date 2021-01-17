30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

COVID-19: Health Journalists pledge support for FG, partners

Breaking: Kano LG Polls: Ganduje’s Predictions Come True…

MARTE: Anti-terrorism coalition applauds Nigerian Army, troops for…

Iheanacho reaches career milestone in Leicester City win…

Ramat Cup gets February 5 date

Gov. Wike: If Wishes Were Horses

Boxing to feature at NUGA Games~ Omo~Agege

S/Eagles goalie concedes five goals in Sparta Rotterdam…

Fenerbahce talk up Osayi-Samuel

Glo thrills inactive subscribers with 22 times value…

Boxing Sports

Boxing to feature at NUGA Games~ Omo~Agege

Chairman of Nigeria Boxing Series, Azanah Omo~Agege said that plans have been concluded for boxing to be part of the next Nigeria Universities Games (NUGA). 
Omo-Agege, who spoke in Lagos, said the decision was part of plans for aggresive repositioning of the sports as well as encouraging youths to take more interest in the pugilist game. 


According to the board member of Nigeria Boxing Federation, the introduction of the sports in a national games that brings together all students in the nation’s ivory towers will also make youths know that boxing is not only for drop outs but could be embraced by the educated elites. 


“As part of efforts to reposition boxing and make more youths take to the game, we’ve concluded plans with the organisers of NUGA Games to have boxing feature at the next edition of the Games. We’re doing this in order to not only develop the sports at the grassroots but to make Nigerian youths stop believing that the noble art of self defence is only for drop outs”, explained Azanah who also doubles as special adviser on sports to the Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo~Agege. 


Omo-Agege, who represents the South/South on the board of the NBF gave  assurance that last years boxing series which was disrupted by the COVID~19 pandemic will hold this year even as he stated that registration for the league format boxing extravaganza has commenced. 


“It’s unfortunate that COVID~19 disrupted the last edition of the boxing league. But the good news is that we are ready to go this year. Registration has already begun and we’re targeting ten boxing club sides this year. 


“You know we recorded modest achievement during the maiden edition and we want to consolidate on that and move Nigerian boxing forward like is done in other climes”, he concluded.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Troost-Ekong Voted Watford MOTM In Home Draw Vs Bournemouth

Editor

Diego Maradona dies at 60

Editor

Coronavirus: Mikel calls for League suspension, receives Falcao’s backing

Editor

FIFA Women’s W/Cup: NFF gives updates on Falconets, Flamingos

Editor

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Maradona tribute is Instagram’s most-liked of 2020

Editor

Anambra Police Sports 2020:‘’I train and make Champions in Taekwondo’’, – Inspector Osado Betty

Editor

Iwobi Relishes Historic Goal Against England

Editor

WAFU U-17: Nigeria defeat Burkina Faso, qualify for final

Editor

Buhari appoints Amokachi Nigeria’sfootball ambassador

Editor

Lagos State first lady, Dawodu, others to grace VTC Inter- house sports

Editor

Fosu-Mensah REJECTS new three-year contract offer from Man United

Editor

Plateau Utd confirms demise of Head Coach, Audu Pele

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More