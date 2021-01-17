30 C
Business

Glo thrills inactive subscribers with 22 times value offer

Good times are here for pre-paid Glo subscribers who have not used their lines for 30 consecutive days as national telecommunications company, Globacom, unveils a new offer 22X which gives them 22 times value on every recharge of N100 and above.

In a statement in Lagos, Globacom stated that the offer which was unveiled to enrich the calling experience of Glo subscribers on the network is by the far the biggest of such bonus being offered by any operator in the market.

It explained that subscribers can enjoy an unprecedented 5GB free data and hundreds of bonus minutes every month for 3 months, depending on the amount recharged, adding that the voice and data bonus received on each recharge is valid for seven days from the recharge date, while the value credited to the main account does not expire.

Globacom which said “The 22X benefit applies to both physical and electronic recharges”added

that “The plan which empowers customers to satisfy their browsing and calling needs is another effort by Globacom to give its subscribers more value for their money. The customer does not need to dial any USSD code to migrate or memorize a special recharge string, rather they will get the offer automatically when they simply recharge their lines with N100 or more. What’s more, the customer still gets the full recharge amount in his/her main account, with 100% freedom to use it the way he or she wants”.

Subscribers who recharge with N100 under the 22X plan will be credited with N2,200 value. They will first receive the N100 recharge amount in their main account, which they can use on any Glo product as they wish. They will then receive a bonus value of N2, 100, which can be used for voice calls to all networks in Nigeria and for data. Also N22,000 worth of value comprising N1,000 credit in their main account, which they can used on any Glo product as they wish will also be given to subscribers who recharge with N1,000 after which and a bonus value of N21,000 for voice calls to all networks in Nigeria and for data.

