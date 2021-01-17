30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

COVID-19: Health Journalists pledge support for FG, partners

Breaking: Kano LG Polls: Ganduje’s Predictions Come True…

MARTE: Anti-terrorism coalition applauds Nigerian Army, troops for…

Iheanacho reaches career milestone in Leicester City win…

Ramat Cup gets February 5 date

Gov. Wike: If Wishes Were Horses

Boxing to feature at NUGA Games~ Omo~Agege

S/Eagles goalie concedes five goals in Sparta Rotterdam…

Fenerbahce talk up Osayi-Samuel

Glo thrills inactive subscribers with 22 times value…

Sports

Iheanacho reaches career milestone in Leicester City win over Southampton

Kelechi Iheanacho achieved a personal milestone during Leicester City’s 2-0 win over Southampton on Saturday night.


The Nigeria international was introduced off the bench as a replacement for Jamie Vardy in the first minute of stoppage time and in the process he took his career appearances as a substitute to one hundred.


During Iheanacho’s time with Manchester City, the striker totaled 44 appearances as a substitute with 34 coming in the English Premier League, 6 in the Champions League, 3 in the FA Cup and 1 in the Carabao Cup.


Since joining Leicester City in August 2017, the Taye Academy product has racked up 106 appearances with 56 of those coming from the bench.


He played 50 games as a substitute in the Premier League for the Foxes, 3 in the Carabao Cup, 2 in the FA Cup and one in the Europa League.


Overall, he has 170 career appearances combined for Manchester City and Leicester City, scoring 44 goals and providing 24 assists.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NFF mourns deaths of Rivers FA vice chairman, Remo Stars player

Editor

Buhari congratulates Anthony Joshua over Kubrat Pulev victory

Editor

Kano Partners With US Firm To Develop Sports

Editor

Egypt protests to CAF over poor refereeing against Togo

Editor

MASVI Cycling Tour: Owan West Boss Inaugurates LOC

Editor

Anambra Police Sports 2020:‘’I train and make Champions in Taekwondo’’, – Inspector Osado Betty

Editor

Vettel says Hamilton ‘greatest driver of our era’

Editor

Brendan Rodgers reacts on Iheanacho penalty claim

Editor

Dominion Hotspur boss tasks NFF, LMC

Editor

Rangers FC hopeful of win against FC Ifeanyiubah in Enugu

Editor

#EndSARS: Nigerian striker shows solidarity after scoring against Juventus

Editor

Al- Faruq Director seeks sports subvention for private schools

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More