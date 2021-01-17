30 C
NSTC Nnewi alumni donates to charity

ISAAC OJO writes that the class of 1994/95 of Nigerian Science and Technical College (NSTC) formerly known as National Secondary School, Otolo-Nnewi, Anambra State has given huge relief materials to the children at Nigerian Red Cross Society Children’s Home also in Nnewi.

The coordinator of the old students composed of successful persons in the society, Ugochukwu Nwagbo said that he and his classmates left secondary school twenty five years ago and have decided to celebrate the landmark achievement with visit to the Red Cross Society Children’s Home.


Nwagbo said that apart from empowerment program for the less privileged, the class of 94/95 set of students also decided to give back to their alma mater where they were properly tutored and groomed.


The coordinator of the old students pointed out that he and his colleagues have every cause to thank God because most of them are trail blazers in their various chosen human endeavors.


“One of our classmates is a medical doctor based in Canada, we also have a Rev Father, accountant and businessmen who are all doing well,” he noted.


Nwagbo said that the class of 94/95 students of National Secondary School actually had their first reunion last year and decided to give back to the society where they all grew up.


“Graduates of Nigerian Science and Technical College (NSTC) Otolo-Nnewi are being absorbed by Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) Enugu because of their brilliance .We understand that the power generating set available in the school had stopped functioning, as our own way of encouraging the students, we have procured and handed over a giant power generating set to the school,” he said.


The Chief Matron of Nigerian Red Cross Society, Children’s Home, Nnewi, Mrs Virginia Okafor appreciated the old students of NSTC for their philanthropic gesture.


She noted that the children actually prayed with the group and expressed optimism that the visitors would experience a divine boost in their various businesses.


Mrs Okafor also urged other affluent persons in the society to borrow a leaf from the visiting old students.


Items like rice, noodles, biscuits, diapers and cash were made available to the children at the Red Cross Home.

