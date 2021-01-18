AIG Garba Baba Umar: A police officer per excellence



By Dr. Mike Uyi



Leadership is an art meant for those that understand the intricacies involved in bringing about positive change in every society. I say this for the fact that in Nigeria, one of the banes of our numerous challenges remains the lack of sound and credible leadership by those saddled with the responsibility of translating our hopes and aspirations into tangible realities.



The universe is governed by two eternal masters: rewards and punishments. When a man by his actions has proved his mettle, he should be commended and given due regards. This will add impetus to his momentum, thus sustaining the tempo to carry on with the arduous task which the complex art of his work demands. This explains why AIG Garba Baba Umar describe as “Mr Wonderful” deserves lots of accolade.A giant among peers AIG Garba Baba Umar is an intellectual, a man of positive vision, prestige and also posseses sterling qualities of a leader. He is a Police officer with a difference.



His effort makes him to attain greatness by building fruitful policing career from the bottom up the top echelon of top policing in Nigeria. No wonder the story of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, ‘Interpol, Garba Umar Baba is that of triumph of the human vicissitude.



As the first AIG to Head Interpol Bureau Nigeria,. AIG Umar Baba consolidated his achievements when he was in the bureau as a Commissioner of Police.



As a gallant officer known for his discipline, comportment, impressive self-esteem and good carriage, Baba led several special and discreet investigation and extradition teams while serving as CP Interpol for the Nigeria Police, including bringing some fleeing major figures home to face charges.



It is on record that Umar Baba with other patriotic officers arrested the Instagram celebrity Raymond Igbalode popularly called Hushpuppi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He also led to the arrest of chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina, in far away Niamey, capital of Niger Republic. His role in the arrest of Nigeria’s former attorney-general, Bello Adoke is also commendable.



AIG GB Umar is a man of honesty, transparency and justice. He offers zero tolerance to corrupt practices and he is known as a sensitive officer. As an advocate of peace, law and order. He is interested in peaceful co-existence among people even of different religions and ethnicity. It is not surprising when GB Umar was the CP of Anambra State, he bagged the award of “The Best Crime Bursting Police Chief in Nigeria” organized by Security Award Africa.



Garba’s efforts as O/C Mopol 19 in Rivers State with retired AIG felix Ogbaudu and the then DCP OPS Hosea Karma now CP IN 2007 brought about amnesty for Niger Delta Militants.



Many Nigerians saw his rise as a well-deserved based on his track record and application his job as a security czar.



In the congratulatory letter signed by President of Nigeria Football Federation, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick and dated 30th December 2020, the football –governing body described AIG Garba Umar Baba as a diligent and dedicated officer whose virtues of “proficiency and efficiency” have “benefitted the NFF and Nigerian Football in general on several occasions, as a venerable Adviser on Security Matters to the Federation – a role you have always discharged faithfully, blamelessly and energetically.”



Yes it can be true that corruption has eating deep into our system as a country and in every sector and agency , and at a time were some disgruntle persons tend to discredit the efforts of the Nigeria police for , GB Umar remains a name that proves them all wrong.



He separates family from work and in both he masters his role.



A fine police officer who places rule of law above personal ego and Godfatherism

Ask me to show you a man who loves service to his country and I will show you AIG Garba Baba Umar.



Indeed with the likes of Garba Nigerians can go to bed with their eyes close. He is recognized internationally.



Dr. Mike Uyi is President General, Global Peace Movement International UK, he wrote from London