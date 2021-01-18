Allow girls to acquire education before marriage, UBEC tells parents

By Felix Khanoba



The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has called on parents to allow their female children to acquire at least secondary school education before giving them out in marriage.



Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr . Hamid Bobboyi, stated this at the weekend during the commissioning of a girl-child community centre in Gafia village, Kaita local government of Katsina State.

A statement made available to The AUTHORITY on Monday in Abuja and signed by David Apeh, Head, Public Relation/Protocol of UBEC, said Bobboyi posited that girls education is very vital to the development of any country.

His words: “Without education of the girl child, we can’t change our society, we should allow them to finish their secondary school education before marrying them up. ”

While saying he was not against marrying up girls, the UBEC boss said parents should allow them to continue the search for knowledge even after marriage.

He commended Kastina State government for its numerous policies on promoting basic education especially the girl-child.



Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Governor of Kastina State, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, identified illiteracy and unemployment as a major threat to the society.



He said the state government is prepared to work with UBEC to increase the number of such centres, so that the girl-child in Kastina will have access to proper education.



The deputy governor lauded the effort of UBEC and Senator Saddique Yar adua for initiating the project.



The AUTHORITY reports that the Centre has 40 sets of pupils’ furniture, 10 computers, four teachers furniture’s, onr coordinator furniture, solar power with batteries inverter and panels, among others.



Meanwhile, the Commission said it is adopting new strategies in basic education delivery in the North-East of Nigeria.



UBEC said instead of constructing big structures, it is now consulting with Quranic teachers and other stakeholders to identify the essential needs of pupils with the provision that they will accept the introduction of Basic Education subjects.



Bobboyi disclosed this recently when he received a high powered committee on reform of Tsangaya system of education in Borno State.



He said the Quranic teachers (Alarammas) are also enjoyed to sustain the Islamiyya Quranic and Tsangaya Education (IQTE) programme and facilitate ownership by benefitting community.

Other strategies taken, according to the Executive Secretary, include the establishment of a 6-member state implementation team (majority of whom are SUBEB appointees) to among others assist in the planning and implementation of all projects to be carried out in the state.



“There is also infrastructural development which includes: construction of 2 or 4 classroom and hostel, supply of vocational equipment, toilets and water, teaching of Basic Education in IQTE school, the Basic Education teachers are to be deployed by SUBEB, others include addressing the feeding problems of Almajirai which we hope the states will do a lot to help and distribution of textbooks to IQTE schools,” a statement issued by the Commission said.

It quoted Bobboyi as SAYING that UBEC in collaboration with Borno State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has identified 25 number of Tsangayal Almajiri centres in the state to be provided with financial grants to improve their infrastructures.



“We believe that Borno State can do other things to support the IQTE schools in the state, after all the 1999 constitution as amended saddled the state and local government with the responsibility of providing a year basic education, ” he said.