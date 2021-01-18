Trending Now

Schools resume today amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Asphira endorses Sani Danja as product line brand

Commissioner assures of Agricultural revolution in Enugu

FG flags-off cash grant distribution to rural women…

Peaceful LG election in Kano as APC clears…

You’ve no right to sell national assets to…

Fraudsters on the rampage; Need for awareness and…

Infrastructure for Tomorrow: Interview with AIIB vice president…

First batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine lands in…

General Buratai: Why Leadership Is Key In The…

World

First batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine lands in Serbia

The first batch of one million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Beijing-based pharmaceutical company Sinopharm arrived in Belgrade, Serbia at 9:50 a.m. local time on Saturday.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, local officials, and Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Chen Bo received the consignment at Nikola Tesla International Airport in Belgrade.

Vucic said that the arrival of the vaccine is “proof of the great friendship between Serbia and China,” and it will help protect the lives of 500,000 people, adding he will also get vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine.

The vaccinations will start once the Chinese vaccine gets a final approval by Serbia’s Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices.

“As an ordinary person and the president of Serbia, I am convinced of the quality of the Chinese vaccine, which will be decided by our competent agency,” Vucic said.

Serbia has also purchased Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine as well as a jab jointly developed by America’s Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech.

The country started its COVID-19 vaccination drive late last month, and so far the country has obtained around 1.4 million doses of vaccines.

Nearly 370,000 COVID-19 infections have been reported in Serbia, while 3,708 people have died. A total of 5,409 patients are hospitalized across the country, of whom 196 have been put on respiratory ventilators.

During the pandemic, aside from providing medical supplies, China sent a medical expert team to Serbia which stayed there for months to help Serbian authorities coordinate the country’s anti-pandemic response, and the Chinese BGI group, a genome research company, also assisted the country build two “Fire Eye” testing labs.

Chinese Ambassador Chen said that Serbia and China are fighting the coronavirus side by side, and “China is the first country in the world to promise that its vaccine will be a global public good.”

“The Sinopharm vaccine was officially registered in China on December 30, and it arrived in Serbia only after 16 days. The arrival of the Chinese vaccine is part of our joint fight against the virus, and I believe it will contribute to fighting the epidemic in Serbia,” Chen said.

(With input from Xinhua)

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

China’s ‘river chief’ system improves water quality

Editor

Relocated residents from Xinjiang get rid of poverty, embrace better life

Editor

A community with a shared future for humankind in light of U.S.-China tensions

Editor

Inner Mongolia village embraces new life, strikes balance between husbandry, ecology

Editor

China, EU complete long talks over bilateral investment treaty

Editor

SW China’s Chongqing establishes multimodal transport logistics system

Editor

China speeds up its development of “unmanned economy”

Editor

Anti-pandemic cooperation further expands Belt and Road cooperation

Editor

U.S. political persecution deviates from human rights protection

Editor

Working together to write a new chapter of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in the new era

Editor

Covid-19: G/Bissau President, Speaker ECOWAS Parliament , others task West Africa on agricultural production, food security

Editor

Migrant worker returns to home town, runs eco-friendly farm and contributes to poverty alleviation

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More