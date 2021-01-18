Trending Now

Union to FG: Appoint career officers as River Basin MDs

By Daniel Tyokua

The Nigeria Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees , NUAAE, has urged the Federal Government to appoint career officers as managing directors for the River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs).

The Federal Ministry of Water Resources/ River Basin Development Authority’s (FMWR/RBDAs) trade group of NUAAC stated this in a communiqué issued in Abuja on Sunday.

According to the communiqué jointly signed by the chairman Mudi Raji, secretary Nwafor Nkiken lamented that in the last four years appointments into the positions of the MDs and executive directors in RBDAs were filled by non- career officers.

The union condemned the development and called on the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, to reverse the trend.

“The forum-in-session observed with dismay that in the last four years, the appointments into the positions of managing directors and executive directors in RBDAs have been filled mostly by non-career officers.

“We strongly condemn this derailing of the fairness embodied in the career progression policy and its interest in stagnating hard working civil servants of RBDAs.

“This avoidable loss in effectiveness and efficiency in the management of RBDAs and forum’s total commitment to the continuing success of RBDAs causes the forum-in-session to appeal to the minister of (Water Resources) to revert to career progression as the overriding basis for the appointment of managing directors and executive directors of RBDAs.”

