Metro

Vigilante group’s BoT warns unpatriotic members

By Felix Khanoba

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Alhaji Ahmed Dalhatu, says the board will not tolerate any action by any member of the group that will threaten national peace and security.

Dalhatu stated this while speaking with newsmen in Abuja.

He warned all members of VGN against acts and conduct capable of bringing disharmony and breach of the aims and objectives of the Group.

According to him, the Board will not hesitate to sanction any member of VGN who indulge in publications and actions to deceive and mislead the public on the leadership and activities of the organisation.

He explained that the long running court case on who is the authentic Commander General of VGN has been settled by the Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna.

Alhaji Dalhatu who emphasized that by virtue of the the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Kaduna, Dr Usman Mohammed Jahun is the authentic Commander General of VGN, reiterated the commitment of the Board towards programmes that would strengthen security of lives and property in the country most especially in rural areas.

He added that VGN would continue to compliment the efforts of formal security agencies towards achieving national peace and development.

