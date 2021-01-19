36 C
Abuja
News

Bala Ka’oje, ex-sports minister, dies at 60

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) broke the sad news in a statement to TheCable on Tuesday.

The statement, however, did not disclose the cause of the death of Ka’oje, who was a former national treasurer of Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria (PDP).

“Nigeria’s sporting fraternity was thrown into grief once again as the death was announced on Tuesday morning of the former Minister/Chairman, National Sports Commission, Hon. Bala Bawa Ka’oje. He was 60 years of age,” the statement read.

“The Nigeria Football Federation expressed its shock and sadness at the passing of the former Minister, with the NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi describing the deceased as “a dignified and unassuming public servant who showed great passion and interest in the development and improvement of Nigeria sports.”

The remains of Ka’oje, who was also a former president, Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria, has since been interred in Abuja according to Islamic rites.

The NFF was represented at the internment by Mohammed Sanusi, general secretary; and Ali Abubakar Muhammed, head of member associations.

The National Council of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) regrets to announce the death of Bldr. (Hon.) Bala Bawa Ka’oje, FNIOB, PPNIOB, Past President of the Institute, Past President of Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), Former member House of

— Nigerian Institute Of Building Lagos Chapter (@InstituteLagos) January 19, 2021

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

