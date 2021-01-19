COVID-19: Kano Govt Directs Civil Servants To Stay At Home, Bans Viewing, Event Centres

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

As part of measures to contain the second wave of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, Civil servants in Kano state have been directed to stay at home for now, while all viewing and event centres in the state remain close.

A Statement by the state Commissioner for Information which revealed this on Tuesday, also indicated that more efforts are being made by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration to save lives and ensure that residents in the state are protected from contracting the dreaded virus.

The Statement also lamented increasing COVID-19 cases, while urging residents to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols, and take full responsibility in the collective fight against Corona Virus.

Malam Garba released the Statement after a crucial Stakeholders meeting held at Africa House, Government House, Kano, on Monday.

He said that all civil servants in the state have been directed to stay at home pending further instruction.

Malam Garba, however, explained that workers on essential services such as the healthcare service providers, fire service, water board, teaching staff, security guards and the media are exempted from the ban.

The Cuommissioner reaffirmed government’s commitment to working with relevant stakeholders that included the Ulama to ensuring compliance with the COVID-19 Protocols.

He also warned that security agents who were part of the stakeholders meeting would not hesitate to take stern measures to ensure compliance with the directive.