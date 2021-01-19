36 C
Abuja
Trending Now

INEC fixes November 6 date for Anambra guber…

Ganduje Urges MSMEs To Stabilise Nigeria’s Economy In…

Scrap or restructure NIDCOM now, Oduduwa group urges…

Police In Kano Arrest Jealous Wife For Killing…

Group hits Yahaya Bello over claim that COVID-19…

Omotola reacts to report of affair with Oshiomhole

Ganduje Wants AKK Gas Project To Commence From…

LG Chairman In Kano Die Few Hours After…

Why this country is not progressing, needs to…

Kukah: Muslim group warns against inflammatory rhetoric

News

COVID-19: Kano Govt Directs Civil Servants To Stay At Home, Bans Viewing, Event Centres

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano
As part of measures to contain the second wave of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, Civil servants in Kano state have been directed to stay at home for now, while all viewing and  event centres in the state remain close. 
A Statement by the state Commissioner for Information which revealed this on Tuesday, also indicated that more efforts are being made by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration to save lives and ensure that residents in the state are protected from contracting the dreaded  virus. 

The Statement also lamented  increasing COVID-19 cases, while urging residents to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols, and take full responsibility in the collective fight against Corona Virus. 

Malam Garba released the Statement after a crucial Stakeholders meeting held at Africa House, Government House, Kano, on Monday. 
He said that all civil servants in the state have been directed to stay at home pending further instruction. 

Malam Garba, however, explained that workers on essential services such as the healthcare service providers, fire service, water board, teaching staff, security guards and the media are exempted from the ban.

The Cuommissioner reaffirmed government’s commitment to working with relevant stakeholders that included the Ulama to ensuring compliance with the COVID-19 Protocols.

He also warned that security agents who were part of the stakeholders meeting would not hesitate to take stern measures to ensure compliance with the directive.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Abia orders coronavirus testing machines

Editor

Rigata Festival, boosting Kebbi’s economy through tourism, says Warra

Editor

Biafra’s recognition by UNPO, evidence of divine intervention, says Uwazuruike

Editor

USAID Partners with Imo to Improve WASH State to ‘corporatize’ Water Board for better performance

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Gov Ugwuanyi signs Enugu 2020 Budget into law

Editor

Kebbi: Middlemen in agriculture keeps farmers in a vicious circle of poverty – FUBK lecturer

Editor

#EndSARS: Lagos bus service suspends operations indefinitely

Editor

COVID-19: Ganduje declares Monday Praying And Fasting Day, Inaugurates Fund Raising Committee

Editor

16 people die of Lassa fever in Bauchi , health Official

Editor

CAMA Amendment: Senate to boost Nigeria’s business sector

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More