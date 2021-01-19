36 C
Abuja
News

LG Chairman In Kano Die Few Hours After Emerging Winner

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano
Residents of  Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano state have been thrown into mourning over the sudden demise of their newly elected chairman, Hon. Ali Namadi who died as a result of hypertension less 24 hours  after receiving the good news of his landslide victory at the last Saturday Local Government polls in the state. 


The AUTHORITY learnt that news of the unexpected death of Hon. Ali who is perceived to be very popular threw Bebeji town into a state of melancholy. 


He was said to have given up the ghost after a severe battle with the ailment at the early hours of Tuesday. 


The chairman of Kano Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC), Prof. Garba Ibrahim Sheka had announced the result which gave the All Progressives  Congress (APC) maximum victory on Sunday evening. 


According to a statement signed by the APC Publicity committee Chairman in Bebeji local government election committee,  Hon Ibrahim Adamu Tiga , he died at 1.a. m on Tuesday. 


The Statement further disclosed that the late Hon. Namadi drove himself to nearest  Hospital at the local government area,but was later confirmed dead after a brief illness suspected to be high blood pressure. 


He was buried on Tuesday in with Islamic rites ,at his residence in Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano state. 


Hon. Namadi, before his death was among the 44 APC chairmanship candidates who emerged victorious in the just concluded Local Government election in Kano state. 

