The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 says the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control will carry out 450 COVID-19 tests in each local government area of the country.

The PTF chairman, Boss Mustapha, also Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made this known at the national briefing on COVID-19 on Monday in Abuja.

Mustapha said the exercise would start with the states that were in the forefront of resourcing and infrastructure.