Buhari pledges cooperation with Biden

 By Chesa Chesa 

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the inauguration of Vice-President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris as President and Vice-President of the United States of America on Wednesday, expressing hope that their presidency will mark a strong point of cooperation and support for Nigeria as well as the African continent.


He congratulated the new leaders, and entire country on the successful transition, which marks an important historical inflection point for democracy as a system of government and for the global community as a whole.


“We look forward to the Biden presidency with great hope and optimism for strengthening of existing cordial relationships, working together to tackle global terrorism, climate change, poverty and improvement of economic ties and expansion of trade.


“We hope that this will be an era of great positivity between our two nations, as we jointly address issues of mutual interest,” the President said in a statement issued soon after the American presidential inauguration ceremony.


“President Buhari and all Nigerians rejoice with President Joe Biden, sharing the proud feeling that the first woman elected Vice President of the United States has an African and Asian ancestry”, that statement added.

