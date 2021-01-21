Draws for the group stage of Plateau North Peace, Unity, reconciliation tourney held

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos



The draws for the group stage of the first ever Plateau North Peace, Unity and Reconciliation Football Tournament organised by the Senator Representing the zone, Istifanus Gyang was held on Wednesday in Jos, the State Capital.

The draws was conducted by the Local Organising Committee, in presence of Senator Gyang, coaches of the 24 teams, former Nigeria internationals among others.

Twenty four teams qualified from the six Local Government Areas that make up the Northern Senatorial District, and the draws paired six teams in each of the four groups to slug it out in next phase.

Earlier in his welcome address, Sen. Gyang commended the LOC for the successful and peaceful conduct of the matches during the prelimaries stage of the tournament.

According to him, “The tournament has answered its name of promoting peace in the constituency thereby making Plateau North a model for peace biilding.

He also express hope that future stars in the game of football would be discovered from the tournamemt who will ply their trade in the “Nigerian league and leagues across the globe”.

Meantime, the Chairman of the LOC, Kim Chong, said matches for the group stage will kickoff on Saturday 23rd January, 2021.

Chong added that the first match will be a friendly between ex-internationals at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium at 2:00pm.

He also said the Chairman of the occasion will be Senator Jonah Jang, while Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase will serve as Special guest.

He also said, Captain of the Super Eagles Ahmed Musa, will be the distinguished son of the Day.

Below are the full draws for the group stage:

GROUP A

B/Ladi

Kimakpa

Fobur

Jenta Adamu

Gyel B.

Rahoss

GROUP B

Rafan

Jengre

Maijuju/Doss

Jos Jarawa

Du

Rim

GROUP C

Gindin Akwati

Kishika

Jarawan Kogi

Ibrahim Katsina

Zawan B

Jol/Kwi

GROUP D

Kurra Falls

Bassa

Shere East

Vandapuye

Zawan A

Attakar.

Two teams are expected to qualify from each group for the quarter finals at the end of this round.