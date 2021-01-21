25 C
Abuja
News

Draws for the group stage of Plateau North Peace, Unity, reconciliation tourney held

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

The draws for the group stage of the first ever Plateau North Peace, Unity and Reconciliation Football Tournament organised by the Senator Representing the zone, Istifanus Gyang was held on Wednesday in Jos, the State Capital.

The draws was conducted by the Local Organising Committee, in presence of Senator Gyang, coaches of the 24 teams, former Nigeria internationals among others.

Twenty four teams qualified from the six Local Government Areas that make up the Northern Senatorial District, and the draws paired six teams in each of the four groups to slug it out in next phase.

Earlier in his welcome address, Sen. Gyang commended the LOC for the successful and peaceful conduct of the matches during the prelimaries stage of the tournament.

According to him, “The tournament has answered its name of promoting peace in the constituency thereby making Plateau North a model for peace biilding.

He also express hope that future stars in the game of football would be discovered from the tournamemt who will ply their trade in the “Nigerian league and leagues across the globe”.

Meantime, the Chairman of the LOC, Kim Chong, said matches for the group stage will kickoff on Saturday 23rd January, 2021.

Chong added that the first match will be a friendly between ex-internationals at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium at 2:00pm.

He also said the Chairman of the occasion will be Senator Jonah Jang, while Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase will serve  as Special guest.

He also said, Captain of the Super Eagles Ahmed Musa, will be the distinguished son of the Day.

Below are the full draws for the group stage:

GROUP A

B/Ladi
Kimakpa
Fobur
Jenta Adamu
Gyel B.
Rahoss

GROUP B

Rafan
Jengre
Maijuju/Doss
Jos Jarawa
Du
Rim

GROUP C

Gindin Akwati
Kishika
Jarawan Kogi
Ibrahim Katsina
Zawan B
Jol/Kwi

GROUP D

Kurra Falls
Bassa
Shere East
Vandapuye
Zawan A
Attakar.

Two teams are expected to qualify from each group for the quarter finals at the end of this round.

