E-ticketing process valued at 900m ,concessioned for 10 years – Amaechi

By Adelola Amihere

The Minister of Transportation, Hon Chibuike Amaechi has revealed that the E ticketing platform for the Abuja to Kaduna rail corridor is a public private partnership valued at N900 million which is to be provided by the concessionaire, Secure ID.



According to the Minister, after the expiration of the 10 year window for the concessinaire to recoup its investment, it will revert ownership to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).



Recall that there were agitations by Nigerians for the Federal Government of Nigeria to begin an e ticketing process for the Abuja to kaduna train service following numerous complaints by commuters on ticket racketeering .



At the launch of the e- ticketing online solution held virtually in his office in Abuja yesterday, Ameachi stated that the online ticketing which marks the beginning of automation of ticket sales in all major stations in Abuja- Kaduna train service is in line with global world best practices noting that it will enhance efficiency, save time and promote accountability while also reducing leakage and promoting economic growth.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Governing Board, NRC, Ibrahim Alhassan Musa , said that the e- ticketing solution finally brings to an end the persistent allegation of ticket racketeering at the train Station.



According to the Chief Executive Officer, Secure ID Solutions, Kofo Akinkugbe, in her remarks observed that the launch heralds the nation’s entry into the new age of multi- model ticketing in public transportation while allowing for passengers convenience, efficiency and accountability for operators and provide data for government for better decision making.



Kofo further stated that the e- ticketing solution after a successful pilot program as of today has issued 25,000 tickets online and informed intending commuters on the Abuja – Kaduna rail corridor to assess the e – ticketing solution via web by visiting www.nrc.tps.ng, other avenues are: downloading the application from Google Play store or Apple Store, POS and Cash payments at the counter.



According to her, all solutions offer a increased customer experience such as convenient ticket purchase 24 hours a day, seat selection, secure online payments, no physical interaction amongst others.



The online launch was witnessed by members of the the Governing Board of NRC and the Director Rail Transport Service, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Engr M.T Babakobi, who represented the Permanent secretary.