FG, professional bodies working to address high cost of building in the country – NIQS President

By Jonathan Lois



The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) says the institutes in collaboration with other professional bodies are working together with the Federal Government to address high cost of building in the country.



Mr Abba Tor, President NIQS, who made this known on occasion to inaugurate the institute`s new building complex on Thursday in Abuja, said the institute was also working tirelessly to address collapses of buildings in Nigeria.



Tor, who expressed delight on numerous steps taken by the Federal Government to make provision for affordable houses to Nigerians, recalled the actions as one of the institute`s initiative earlier submitted to the government in 2020.



“We are delighted that the federal government has come up with the programmes to provide affordable houses to Nigerians.



“I recalled that we made a call to the government to engage cement manufacturer association to provide cement at discounted rate to Nigerians and also, producers of other raw materials to cushion the effect of cost of building, “ he said.



According to him, high cost of building materials had contributed immensely to the collapse of building as people are looking for short cut, resulting to buying inferior materials, thereby contributing to incessant collapses of building across the country.



“The institute had also made suggestions to the government to encourage local producers of building materials which has further advantage to provide job opportunities to Nigerians and also crushing the cost as much as possible.



“If you look at the exchange rate of Naira to Dollar and you realise so much on important component of building materials, this alone will really impact negatively on some of the building structures.



“As professional construction cost managers, we are further appealing to cement manufactures to consider a reduction in the price of cement beyond the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) scheme for the benefits of the entire citizenry, “ Tor appealed.



The NIQS president, therefore, suggested that some deliberate efforts be made by the governments to encourage manufacturing of some of the critical building materials within the country.



Adding that, it will go a long way to address some of the challenges in the building industry.

Tor also used the occasion to expressed gratitude to the former presidents and other past officials of the institutes for their contributions to actualise the dreams to get the new building.



Goodwill messages were also received from Nigerian Society of Engineer, Nigerian Institute of Surveyors, Nigerian Institute of Town Planners among others….