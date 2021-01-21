22 C
Abuja
Business

KEDCO MD Says Customer Complaints Key To Improved Service Delivery

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano


The Managing Director of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna,  has described the customer complaints initiative as a vital key to improved service delivery. 


He reiterated the company’s commitment to improving services through complaints received from customers.


According to Dr. Gwamna, KEDCO remained a customer-centric organization which prioritizes the satisfaction of their customers in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states.

Dr Gwamna said, “our focus is to give maximum satisfaction to our customers and that’s why we always train our staff to continually remain diplomatic in their approach to customers whenever they bring their complaints.


“ In KEDCO, we see these complaints from customers as our tool towards improving on our services and delivering on our priorities for a better relation between us and our customers.

“ We emphasize strongly on respect for customers while ensuring that all customers are given the necessary platforms to report complaints and we treat those complaints with the needed urgency.”


The Kano DisCo boss appeal to customers to feel free to lodge their complaints while also reciprocating KEDCO’s staff diplomatic approach to issues.

