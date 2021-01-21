PHOTO NEWS

L-R: Mrs. N. Nwachukwu, Director, Planning, Research & Statistics, Federal Ministry of Communications & Digital Economy, (FMCDE); Mr. Adeleke Adewolu, Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder (ECSM), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); Engr. Festus Daudu, Permanent Secretary, FMCDE; Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice-Chairman/CEO, NCC; Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs, NCC; Yakubu Gontor, Director, Finance Services Department, NCC, during the briefing by agencies in the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to the newly-deployed Permanent Secretary in Abuja.