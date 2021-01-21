25 C
Crime

Police Arrest ABU Security Staff ‘Working’ With Gunmen To Kidnap Lecturers

• He’s been linked to a rash of kidnappings of staff and students of the premier university…

The Nigeria Police Force has nabbed suspected kidnappers who have been terrorising Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria-Nigeria

One of the workers of the institution working at security department, Aliyu Abubakar, was also arrested by Special Tactical Squad of Inspector-General of Police for ‘providing’ assistance to kidnappers who have on various occasions terrorised the institution.

The arrest comes in the wake of a spate of kidnappings that have hit the university campus and its environs, with staff and students taken for ransom.

In November, gunmen forcefully abducted a staff of Ahmadu Bello University and released his wife and daughter in a gunfight with police.

Kidnappers invaded the home of the staff on university’s main campus in Zaria and took him, his wife and daughter.

The campus security passed on a distress call to police intelligence response team

Police engaged the kidnappers in a gunfight. He was released later in December.

In December, nine students of school’s French Department were abducted while on a trip.

