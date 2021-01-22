35 C
News

Army Troops Eliminate More Boko Haram Suspects, Capture Arms

The Nigerian Army says troops of 402 special forces Brigade Operation Tura Takaibango have eliminated more Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

Captured Food stuffs, some Improvised Explosive Device materials and clothing’s among other items from the Boko Haram criminals by troops of 402 SF TF Bde
Captured Food stuffs, some Improvised Explosive Device materials and clothing’s among other items from the Boko Haram criminals by troops of 402 SF TF Bde

The acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, in a statement on Friday, said that more gun trucks and cache of arms and ammunition were also captured by the troops.

Captured communication items from the Boko Haram criminals by troops of 402 SF TF Bde during the encounter
Captured communication items from the Boko Haram criminals by troops of 402 SF TF Bde during the encounter

Operation Tura Takaibango is a subsidiary of Operation Lafiya Dole, set up to clear the remnants of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in the North East.

He said latest encounter with the marauding Boko Haram criminals occurred by 0835hrs on 20 January 2021 at Abbagajiri in Damboa LGA of Borno State where the Gallant troops identified and encycled some Boko Haram criminals enclaves.

According to Onyeuko, the troops of 402 Special Forces Task Force Brigade led by the Commander engaged them with superior fire power resulting in high casualty on the terrorists.

“In the aftermath of the decisive encounter, 5 Boko Haram Terrorists were neutralized while few others are believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds”.

Neutralized Boko Haram criminal by troops of 402 SF TF Bde during the encounter at Abbagajiri in Damboa LGA of Borno State.
Neutralized Boko Haram criminal by troops of 402 SF TF Bde during the encounter at Abbagajiri in Damboa LGA of Borno State.

“Equipment captured from the criminals include; one Pulemyot Kalashnikova Tankovyy(PKT) Gun, 3 AK 47 Rifles, 4 extra AK 47 Rifle magazines and a Vulcanizing Machine. Other items captured and destroyed includes food stuffs, some Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making materials including the criminals’ hideouts and clothings among others”.

Captured grinding machine from the Boko Haram criminals by troops of 402 SF TF Bde during the encounter
Captured grinding machine from the Boko Haram criminals by troops of 402 SF TF Bde during the encounter

According to him, the renewed onslaught against the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals by the dogged troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO is indicative of the end of all criminal elements within the North East.

Captured weapons from the Boko Haram criminals by troops of 402 SF TF Bde during the encounter at Abbagajiri in Damboa LGA of Borno State
Captured weapons from the Boko Haram criminals by troops of 402 SF TF Bde during the encounter at Abbagajiri in Damboa LGA of Borno State

Onyeuko emphasize d that the troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO are highly commended for their dedication and determination in flushing out remnants of the terrorists from their hideouts. They are also encouraged not to relent but build on the successes recorded.

Neutralized Boko Haram criminal by troops of 402 SF TF Bde during the encounter at Abbagajiri in Damboa LGA of Borno State
Neutralized Boko Haram criminal by troops of 402 SF TF Bde during the encounter at Abbagajiri in Damboa LGA of Borno State
