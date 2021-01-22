Buhari approves N6.45bn to set up gas plants for COVID patients who need oxygen

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N6.45 billion for the setting up of gas plants in 38 locations nationwide in a bid to enhance the treatment of COVID-19 patients who need oxygen.

While briefing the national executive council at a meeting in Abuja on Thursday, Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, budget and national planning, said the president approved the release of the funds for the production of oxygen, necessitated by the increased number of patients who need oxygen due to the surge in Covid-19 infections in the country.