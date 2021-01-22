COVID-19: Ganduje Directs LG Chairmen To Inaugurate Committees

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has urged Local Government Chairmen in the state to inagurate Committees on the fight against COVID-19 which will be saddled with the responsibilities of engaging and sensitizing the public, just like the way they are handling the campaign against polio.



Ganduje who commended Local Government Chairmen for their unrelenting efforts in helping government to reaching out to residents across the nooks and crannies of the state, said the fight against COVID-19 must be taken seriously by all stakeholders.



He tasked them to tackle the COVID-19 menace with vigour and absolute commitment.



Ganduje stated this during his meeting with the Chairmen of the 44 Local Government Areas at Africa House, Government House.



He stated that, “you know how you treated Polio tirelessly with all seriousness and genuine feeling of responsibility, I want you to give COVID-19 similar treatment. Or even more than that.



“You know we fought the battle against Polio together, since when I was the Deputy Governor. It should still be fresh in your memories, how we worked round the clock and with Allah’s Blessing we gave our possible best for our dear country to become Polio-Free nation.”



He directed them to raise Committees at Local Government and Ward Levels Against COVID-19, which, according to him, would help in taming the pandemic from all fronts, insisting that, “this is absolutely necessary.”



While calling on them to engage security agents in herculean task of combating COVID-19, he said, “we have produced and secured millions of face masks. You will all be given for distribution to your people. All hands must be on deck.”



Ganduje disclosed that he would soon invite the newly elected chairmen for similar discussions and partnership, clarifying that, “I know as out-going Chairmen, your tenure will soon come to an end.



“But those of you who are among the newly elected chairmen, I will soon re-invite you with other newly elected chairmen for the same stakeholders meeting.”



He also reminded that, “It is our responsibility as leaders to always see to the safety of our people at all levels. We still need to do more in all areas of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.”