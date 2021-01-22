35 C
EFCC Arrests 11 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Osogbo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Friday, January 22, 2021 arrested eleven suspected fraudsters. They were apprehended by operatives of the Commission who, acting on intelligence, swooped on their hideouts in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The Commission recovered twelve cars which include three Toyota Highlander SUVs, one Mercedes Benz GLK 350 SUV, One Acura SUV, two Honda Crosstour, two Toyota Venza and three other Toyota brands. Also recovered are phones, laptops and other devices..

The suspects, who variously claimed to be students, artisans, farmers and businessmen, are currently undergoing interrogation to ascertain their level of involvement in the alleged crime.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

